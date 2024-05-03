EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara in talks for Toxic with Yash and Geethu Mohandas

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the historic success of the KGF franchise, Yash has locked two films – the Geetu Mohandas-directed Toxic and the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. While Toxic is already on floors, he is expected to commence his journey on Ramayana in July 2024. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Geethu Mohandas is in talks with the Lady Superstar, Nayanthara, to play the part of Yash’s sister in Toxic.

Nayanthara in talks for Toxic with Yash

According to sources close to the development, Geethu Mohandas and Yash had multiple meetings with Nayanthara over the last few weeks and the conversations are proceeding in the right direction at the moment. “Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in-time. It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision,” the source added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Geethu Mohandas and Yash are also keen to welcome Nayanthara to the film. “The talks are on, and the team is working collectively to get the logistics in place. If everything goes well, the makers will have Nayanthara on board in a fortnight,” the source informed.

Advertisement

Toxic to release on April 10, 2025

For those unaware, Toxic features Kiara Advani as the female lead, romantically paired alongside Yash. The film is the first collaboration of Yash with the national award-winning director, Geethu Mohandas. The shooting for Toxic is currently underway and the film is set to hit the big screen on April 10, 2025. The tagline of the film, “A Fairy Tale For Adults” grabbed the attention back in the day and more updates on the feature film are now awaited. Apart from the aforementioned names, the film rides on a strong force of female characters and the names have been kept under wraps for now.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor part ways with the Yash led Toxic due to date issue; Makers Aim at Pan India casting