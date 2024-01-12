Box Office: Guntur Kaaram headlines Sankranti releases; HanuMan emerges underdog among other notable films

Following a quiet year at the box office in 2023, the Telugu film industry is gearing up for a resounding comeback this year. Headlining the festivities is Trivikram's directorial, Guntur Kaaram, featuring the Superstar Mahesh Babu. Joining the Sankranti lineup are three other noteworthy releases for the holiday season: Hanuman, Saindhav, and Naa Saami Ranga.

Guntur Kaaram Headlines 2024's Sankranti Releases

The last time Mahesh Babu and Trivikram had a Sankranti release was the two of them facing off in 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. The two films, despite locking horns, went on to be huge blockbusters, emerging as the two biggest grossers for the industry outside Baahubali films. The expectations from the combo are naturally high, with the film fetching record distribution prices for the superstar actor - director combo.

Guntur Kaaram Is Set To Be The Biggest Box Office Opener For The Cast Involved

The film has recorded strong advances as well, with Hyderabad city going over Rs. 9 crore in presales for the first day. Advances are strong in Coastal Andhra as well, which is where Sankranti is the nostalgic lucrative. There is huge capacity built for the film today in both Telugu states, so we shall see record numbers for the cast involved and then it's up to audience reception, the film can go on to fulfil those high expectations.

Advertisement

HanuMan Will Be Banking On Positive Initial Reception Of The Film

The second release of the season, HanuMan will also be released officially today. The Telugu superhero film was facing showcasing issues due to the clash with a much bigger film in Guntur Karam. In order to avoid it to some extent, the makers went for paid previews last evening, which received a huge response, with over Rs. 5 crore grossed in them. The initial audience reception that has poured in is very positive. There will be some drop in collection today and may be over the weekend due to new releases each day but it should score big over the holiday period in the coming days as it is sure to gain showcasing.

The film is also releasing in dubbed versions, most importantly the Hindi version, which could score big, especially considering the religious sentiments which have worked well in the recent years.

Saindhav And Naa Saami Ranga Will Depend On Word Of Mouth

The other two releases, Saindhav featuring Venky and Naa Saami Ranga featuring Nagarjuna will be released on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The two don’t have much initial value and will be relying on the reception to score over the holiday period.

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about the Mahesh Babu - Trivikram film