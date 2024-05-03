Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

After Episode 4 drew to a close, the Task Force has now found themselves embroiled in a dangerous conflict with Kaiser Loans and the underworld from the black market. Whether they will be able to expose the loan sharks for their criminal dealings as well as repay their debt remains to be seen, so find out what happens next in Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5. Keep reading for more details like the release date, where to read and more.

ALSO READ: Blue Archive The Animation Unveils New Aru Trailer; All We Know So Far Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5: release date and where to watch

Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5 will release on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST in Japan, as confirmed by the official site. The episode will debut on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and other local channels across Japan. Subsequently, it will be broadcast on BS11 and AT-X at a later date.

For viewers in Japan, U-NEXT and the Anime Store will offer access to the series. Those outside of Japan can watch Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5 on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, which will be streaming the series internationally. Additionally, viewers can rent the episode on Google Play and YouTube for convenient access to the latest developments in the Blue Archive saga.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Is Genshin Impact Getting Canceled In China? EXPLAINED

Expected plot of Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5

Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5 will likely see the Abydos High School Task Force intensify their efforts to find alternative yet legal means of repaying their debt to Kaiser Loans. Faced with the daunting challenge of exposing Kaiser Loans' connection to the dark bank and the black market, the Task Force will likely learn more about the intricate web of corruption and deceit that permeates the Academy City.

Simultaneously, viewers can anticipate Problem Solver 68 encountering unforeseen obstacles as they attempt to use the money left behind by the ‘Masked Swimsuit Gang.’ They will likely become entangled in the nefarious dealings of the dark bank, and Problem Solver 68 may find themselves in dire straits as consequence of their association with the bank thieves in Blue Archive The Animation Episode 5.

ALSO READ: What Is Crunchyroll’s Ani-May Event About? Solo Leveling, Jujutsu Kaisen & More Releases Explained

Blue Archive The Animation Episode 4 recap

Titled Masked Swimsuit Gang, Blue Archive The Animation Episode 4 began with Problem Solver 68 dealing with their financial troubles. They decide to take out a loan and complete their mission within the week. Meanwhile, Sensei and the Task Force take out a loan from Kaiser Loans.

In the wake of the recent attacks on Abydos by gangs wielding illegal weapons, the group find themselves beginning to doubt Kaiser Loans. Sensing a connection between the criminal activity and the peculiar policy of Kaiser Loans only accepting cash payments for debts, they embark on a risky mission to uncover the truth.

Their investigation leads them to the underground black market, where criminals peddle their illicit wares. There, they encounter a Trinity General student being targeted by delinquents. Shiroko swiftly comes to her aid, and they learn she is named Hifumi Ajitani. Grateful for the rescue, Hifumi reveals her purpose for being in the market: to acquire a rare Peroro doll. Recognizing Hifumi's intimate knowledge of the area, Sensei recruits her to assist the Task Force in their mission.

Simultaneously, Problem Solver 68 enter a large building, which they identify as a dark bank of the black market. Back at the task Force, the group begins navigating the shadowy corners of the black market, eventually stumbling upon the same dark bank, a place used by criminals to launder their ill-gotten gains.

Advertisement

Their suspicions deepen when they witness a Kaiser Loans car being escorted by Black Market Guards in order to deposit large sums of cash into the bank. This confirms their fears that the debt money paid to Kaiser Loans may be funding the gangs attacking their school.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling: ARISE Release Date OUT; Everything You Need To Know

In a daring move to obtain evidence, the Task Force, along with Hifumi, orchestrate a daring heist under the guise of the Masked Swimsuit Gang. Their objective: to procure the bank's transaction records and expose the truth behind Kaiser Loans' involvement.

However, their plans take an unexpected turn when Problem Solver 68 unwittingly becomes witness to the robbery in progress. Aru, captivated by the audacity of the masked robbers, remains oblivious to their true identities as Abydos students.

After a quick escape, the Task Force not only secures the incriminating records but inadvertently absconds with a staggering sum of 100 million Yen. Serika suggests to use the stolen money to pay off their debts, though the group ends up rejecting the notion after recognizing the ethical dilemma of resorting to criminal means to resolve their predicament.

After being confronted by a still oblivious Aru, they leave the stolen funds for Problem Solver 68 as they flee. Later, Aru's admiration for the Masked Swimsuit Gang makes Kayoko, who had realized their true identity from the beginning, reveal who they were.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Blue Archive The Animation and other anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Manhwa Like Solo Leveling ft. Viral Hit, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint & More