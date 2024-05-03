WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor recalls when Khushi Kapoor asked her to leave New York apartment; here's what happened

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most cherished sibling duos in Bollywood. Both actresses serve as unwavering support systems for each other. The cute sisters often engage in fun banter on social media. Recently, during an event, Janhvi recalled a funny moment when Khushi asked her to leave her New York apartment.

When Khushi Kapoor asked Janhvi Kapoor to leave her apartment

Recently, at an event, Janhvi Kapoor recounted a time when she visited Khushi Kapoor in New York when she was studying. The Bawaal actress said that she found coconut milk, eggs, strawberries, olive oil, and avocado in her fridge. She mixed the eggs into a hair mask and applied strawberries and yogurt to her face. Afterward, she took a bath in hot water, causing the egg mixture to scramble and the strawberries to fall on the floor, eventually creating a mess.

Janhvi continued stating that when Khushi returned and entered her bathroom, she screamed and asked Janhvi to get out of her apartment.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan and she also made a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and a special appearance in the Heart Throb song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Up next, Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The makers recently released the first poster of the movie.

Apart from that, she is also doing the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also playing an IFS officer in Ulajh and she has yet another film, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun Dhawan in her kitty.

Khushi Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies co-starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

