Captain Miller movie poster

Captain Miller Movie Review

Tamil

Action
Drama
Adventure

12 Jan 2024 | 160 Mins

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Captain Miller Movie Review: Arun Matheswaran conducts a masterclass for storytelling with Dhanush starrer

Arun Matheswaran’s period action flick has just hit the silver screens. Read the full review of the Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar starrer below.

by S Devasankar

Published on Jan 12, 2024

Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush's starrer promises a high octane action entertainer

Captain Miller Movie Review: Arun Matheswaran conducts a masterclass for storytelling with the Dhanush starrer

Name: Captain Miller

Cast: Sundeep Kishan,Dhanush,Shiva Rajkumar

Rating: 4

Dhanush’s latest film, Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame has been a topic of discussion for a while now. The film, which boasts an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Edward Sonnenblick, John Kokken, and Aditi Balan just to name a few, has just hit the silver screens. But does the film live up to the expectations riding on it? Let’s find out!

Plot of Captain Miller

Captain Miller is set in the 1930s, and follows the story  of the eponymous character. How a lower caste boy, named Analeesan, from a remote village, went on to be a sepoy named Miller in the British-Indian Army, and eventually a notorious dacoit named, well, Captain Miller. A man, who has lost all hope in life, goes rogue, but he is forced to look back when he is faced with the trade-off between his selfishness, and doing what is right for his village. The film also delves into the freedom struggle that was active during the time period. Captain Miller also ends with a perfect cliffhanger, setting up the base for its sequel.

What works in Captain Miller

Undeniably, the star of the show in Captain Miller is its writing. The screenplay, the narrative structure, the character arcs, the dialogues, the clever use of a mcguffin, Arun Matheswaran has brought it all out. The film unfolds like a book, chapter by chapter, with each chapter keeping the audience guessing as to what would happen. 

Furthermore, Captain Miller seems to revolve around the central theme of freedom, not just of the nation or the village from the colonizers, but also internal freedom. The freedom from guilt, the freedom from regret, and most importantly, the freedom from the thoughts that chains the characters to the past. The film has a socio-political undertone as well, which isn’t forced upon the audience, rather just conveyed with intelligently crafted scenes by the filmmaker.

In a recent interview, Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a prominent role in the film had mentioned that all the characters in Captain Miller are motivated by their own needs and wants, and it could not have been said in a better way. Each character, each individual leads a different life, has different motivations, and has different motives, but in the end come together for the same cause. 

Another major plus point for the film is the technical side. The music by GV Prakash Kumar does its job perfectly, and elevates the film. The music during the action sequences are sure to give any cinephile goosebumps. Additionally, GV Prakash has seamlessly blended rural percussion with a spaghetti western dacoit-esque theme, which is sure to sooth the audience, as well as pump them up as and when necessary.

The cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and the editing by Nagooran Ramachandran go hand in hand. The shots are cleverly set up, as well as present in order to squeeze the maximum emotions from the actors, as well as evoke the maximum from the audience. The art direction by Tha. Ramalingam helped make the film more visually stunning as well, bringing the 1930s back to life. The stunt choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan deserves a special mention as well, managing to set a balance between violence and gore. 

Check out the film’s trailer below:

What does not work in Captain Miller

Everything said, Captain Miller is not free from flaws however minimal they are. The first half, although it sets the premise for the film perfectly, might feel a bit dragged out at places. However, the film completely takes off, in the second half, and even leaves the audience wanting for more. That being said, it is important to mention the first half is slow only in comparison to the second half, and in no way takes away the cinematic spectacle that is Captain Miller

At the time of censor certification, it was revealed that the makers were asked to trim down 4 minutes from the action sequence in the film’s climax. While watching it in the theaters, the sequence plays out so well that one is left wondering about the trimmed down minutes, wishing they could get a glimpse. It can only be hoped that the makers figure out a way to put it out. 

Performances in Captain Miller

With a star cast including Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Aditi Balan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, and many many more, the expectations are sky high even before one walks into the theater. 

However, it has been delivered perfectly by the actors, bringing each character to life. As mentioned earlier, the characters are driven by their personal motives and struggles, which means that their actions and reactions are quite different as well. Each actor has given their 100%, helping transport the viewer to the world of Captain Miller. 

Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar’s chemistry, as well as the former’s chemistry with Priyanka Mohan deserves a special mention. Despite strained relationships, and several misunderstandings, they are forced to interact due to circumstances, which the actors have done phenomenally.

Additionally, John Kokken and Edward Sonnenblick's performances as the antagonists deserve a special mention as well. The actors make sure that the characters are despised by the audience, as intended by the filmmaker. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say John Kokken's Rajathipathi is quite reminiscent of Leonardo DiCaprio's Calvin Candie from Quentin Tarantino's 2012 film Django Unchained. 

Verdict of Captain Miller

Captain Miller is one such example where the story that is written on paper is brought to life, and transports the audience to the world in which it is happening. The film deserves a watch in the theaters, and is sure to give the audience a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and goosebumps. The film also promises to give fans food for thought, as well as leaving them wanting for more, which is sure to be delivered when the film’s sequel comes out.



S Devasankar

S Devasankar

Journalist
Twitter Linkedin

A graduate in Economics, with heart made of cinema, Devasankar is vividly in love with world cinema!

