5 off-screen looks of Pranali Rathod

Rajan Shahi’s longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most loved and watched shows on Indian television. Starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, the show grabs eyeballs owing to its engaging content and plot. Speaking of Pranali, the actress became a household name after starring in this daily soap. Her cute looks and acting mettle won the hearts of the viewers. Pranali essays the role of Akshara and stars opposite Harshad Chopda. In the show, Pranali is mostly seen in stylish ethnic and fusion outfits. However, off-screen Pranali loves flaunting her stylish wardrobe, and amazing pictures are a treat to her fans' eyes. On this note, let’s look at times when Pranali’s off-screen looks stunned her fans.