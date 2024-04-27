It is no secret that Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were once madly in love with each other. Their love-hate relationship continued to grab attention after they entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Recently both of them shared posts on social media that seem to be taking digs at each other. Abhishek was the first one to post, and Isha's post came later as a reply to the former's post.

Fans of the actors were quick to guess that the posts were meant for each other. Read on to know what they wrote.

Abhishek Kumar's Shayari

Lately, Abhishek Kumar has been exploring the poet in him by often penning down some thoughtful shayaris. In the most recent one, he wrote, "Mere saath jo kia, kisi aur k saath mat karna, Hm insano se na sahi, us khuda se darna, Uska bhi lagta wahi haal hai jo mera tha, Abhi sambhal jao, baad main pachtaogi warna."

Netizens are confident that with this poem, Abhishek Kumar hinted at Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's break-up.

Check out Abhishek Kumar's post here:

Just a day after this, Isha Malviya also wrote a few sentences that seemed to be a reply to Abhishek's post. In her Instagram story yesterday, she posted a photo of herself and wrote, "Arz kiya hain, mere naam pe raise kab tak palega? AC chala le bhai, aur kitna jalega?"

Check out Isha Malviya's story here:

For the unversed, Isha Malviya recently broke up with Samarth Jurel. Their relationship came to light when the latter entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant. However, things took a turn for the worse after they came out of the house. During Valentines Day, Samarth even posted a cryptic note hinting that Isha doesn't have the time to meet him.

Then they appeared together on Dance Deewane and shared a social media to reel to delight their fans. Recently, fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on social media, and when we reached out to Samarth, he confirmed that they broke up.

Amidst this exchange of cryptic posts between Isha and Abhishek, Samarth refused to take part in this and refrained from posting anything on his social media.

