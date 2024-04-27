‘Was Butt A** Naked’, Says Shaquille O’Neal as He Recounts His 21st Birthday Surprise Memories

There has been hardly any former NBA star to come out as popular as Shaquille O'Neal in the current regime. The New Jersey-born big man has his influence still going rock solid even after many many years. Recently, Shaq revisited one of the most embarrassing moments of his birthday that had the 7-ft-1-in DJ Diesel in shock at the young age of 21 years.

These days, the iconic Shaq is not keeping away from breaking his personal life incidents. Recently, sitting with the renowned rapper, DaBaby, he had an unusual birthday surprise incident to share.

During his time with the Orlando Magic, he had someone knocking at his door as he explains, “On my birthday, when I was playing for the Orlando Magic, I get a knock on the door. I opened the door and this lady had a trench coat. She’s like, ‘I’m your birthday present.’ She dropped the coat and was butt a** naked.” Having been taken by surprise, O’Neal slammed the door on the lady’s face.

Also Read: When Vince Carter Sent Mavericks to NBA Playoffs With Buzzer-Beater 3-Pointer 10 Years Ago Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Shareef O'Neal Shared a Beautiful Incident While Wishing Shaq

Shareef O'Neal recently shared a heartwarming incident as he wished his father, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, a happy 52nd birthday. In an Instagram post dedicated to his father, Shareef expressed his love and gratitude with unseen pictures capturing the special bond between them. He captioned the post: "Happy birthday twin! Love you man. Thank you for everything !"

Advertisement

Reflecting on a poignant moment during his recovery from open heart surgery in December 2018, Shareef recalled his father's words of encouragement as a pivotal motivator.

Shaq's empowering message, emphasizing Shareef as the strongest individual if he overcame his health challenge, resonated deeply with the young basketball player and helped him find inner courage in his battle.

Also Read: ‘Denver Water Is Far Superior to LA’: Fans Hilariously React to Jamal Murray’s Disgust Over Water’s Taste