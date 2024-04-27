‘I Would Probably Favor’: Jamahal Hill Gives His Take on the Potential Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira Matchup

Could a matchup shake up the UFC light heavyweight scene? Jamahal Hill thinks so. Fresh off a knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300, Hill isn't just licking his wounds—he's eyeing the future. And in the future, he sees Magomed Ankalaev as a serious threat to Pereira. Why?

Hill points out Pereira's weakness against Southpaw fighters, a style mastered by Ankalaev. Hill's quick return to the ring isn't just about redemption; it's about getting ahead of Ankalaev. But can Ankalaev really topple the reigning champ? Hill seems to believe he has the edge.

Is Ankalaev's full arsenal enough against Pereira

Jumping into the fray, Magomed Ankalaev didn't hesitate to call out Alex Pereira right after his knockout victory at UFC 300. Taking to social media, Ankalaev boldly declared his readiness to dethrone Pereira, suggesting a title clash at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

However, Pereira's response was lukewarm at best. In an interview, he expressed his reluctance to wait until the end of the year, hinting at a preference for an earlier fight, possibly at Madison Square Garden.

He delved deeper into the tactical mismatch, emphasizing Pereira's struggle with fighters who can manage angles and fight left-handed. "He doesn't take the angle, and he doesn't pursue; he doesn't fight against Southpaw very well," Hill added, dissecting Pereira's style with the precision of a seasoned fighter.

Hill didn't stop there. He acknowledged Ankalaev's grappling prowess and strategic striking as key factors that could lead to Pereira's downfall. "Magomed also can come with a very grapple-heavy approach as well as he picks decent shots and is capable on the feet. I would probably favor Magomed in the fight," Hill asserted, making a strong case for the challenger.

If it happens, it's a matchup that could surprise many. What do you think—does Ankalaev have the right mix of skills to take down Pereira, or will the reigning champ adapt and hold his ground?