INSIDE Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s 'vibrant' haldi decor ft painted shuttlecocks, disco balls, and more

Actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, last month. Earlier, some videos surfaced from the festivities, and details were revealed about particulars like the outfits, entertainment, and more. Now, an inside video has emerged showcasing the stunning and customized decor for the Haldi function of the couple.

Inside video gives glimpse into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s Haldi decoration

Today, April 27, the planners behind Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding took to Instagram and shared a video giving a sneak peek into the decoration of the venue that was set up for the Haldi celebration.

The decor included custom illustrated blocks featuring the bride and groom and artisanal Indian installations of animals surrounded by disco balls. Painted shuttlecocks were hung with genda phool since Mathias is a badminton player.

Potted flowers with miniature centerpieces, multi-colored lounge seating, a full-bloom haldi throne, Turkish carpets and spices, and an Indi-Fusion DJ console were some other elements completing the arrangement.

Alongside the video, the caption read, "An exclusive sneak peek into Taapsee & Mathias' Haldi decor - it's quirky, vibrant, and full of fun and drama! Designed with their fun-loving personalities and unique professions in mind, every corner is bursting with energy and excitement! This is where the fun begins, and the good times never end!"

More about Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 22. It was quite an intimate affair, where they were surrounded by their families and closest friends. The luxurious Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, was their chosen venue.

The wedding was planned by Weddingwale, with decor by The Wedding Factory. A source had earlier revealed that the guests enjoyed the celebration with entertainment put up by DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Delraaz Bunshah and Band.

The source further disclosed that Taapsee looked like a dream at all the functions, adding, “Everyone present couldn’t help but be in awe of the bride as she looked like a vision on her big day.”

