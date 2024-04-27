Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan 'Co-Parent' 10YO Daughter Amid Magic Mike Legal Battle

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who announced their separation in 2018, are still going through the legal process of their divorce. While they are amicably parents to their daughter Everly together, there are still financial disputes. Despite announcing they're officially single in 2019 after nearly a decade of marriage, the former Step Up co-stars have been at loggerheads over financial settlements.

Jenna Dewan, best known for her role on The Rookie, believes the rights to the Magic Mike franchise, the series that launched Tatum's career to new heights, were earned together during their marriage and accused Tatum of setting up an "irrevocable trust" and transferring the licensing rights to a third party without notifying her, as reported by People based on court documents.

To their daughter, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still amicable

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who divorced in 2018, are still amicably co-parenting their daughter Everly despite an ongoing legal dispute regarding finances. According to a source for People magazine, "they don't hate each other" though the remaining financial issues are causing frustration. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“They have been co-parenting and although the remaining money issues are frustrating,” a source told People magazine.

Advertisement

The two actors, aged 44 and 43 respectively, married in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up. They have been engaged in financial disputes, primarily focused on the earnings from the popular Magic Mike series, which Tatum produced and starred in. The three films in the series generated hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, and the success led to a live stage show in Las Vegas and a reality TV series.

Court documents reveal that Dewan believes the intellectual property for Magic Mike was acquired during their marriage using "marital funds" and is requesting an "equal division" of the profits. However, Tatum's representatives argue that since their separation, he has significantly contributed to the "enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities."

With mediation failing to resolve the issue, Tatum and Dewan are headed to trial scheduled for December 8th. Another source close to the former couple stated that "both would like to get beyond these final issues" and move forward with their lives, especially since they are both currently in new relationships.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's divorce settlement still unsettled due to Magic Mike earnings

The original Magic Mike film became a massive success, grossing $167.2 million worldwide. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final installment in the film series earned $57.1 million. Additionally, the franchise has expanded beyond the big screen, with a spin-off reality TV series debuting in 2021 and a popular live attraction in Las Vegas. This illustrates the enduring appeal of the Magic Mike brand.

Channing Tatum married Jenna Dewan in July 2009. However, the couple's marriage ended in 2018. While the former couple seems to have moved on romantically - Dewan is engaged to actor Steve Kazee and expecting their second child together, while Tatum is engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz - their finances remain entangled.

Despite their separation, legal issues between Dewan and Tatum have lingered. However, Kara Chrobak, shareholder at national law firm Buchalter told People magazine that if Dewan remarries, any spousal support from Tatum would cease. As Chrobak explained, “Under California law, spousal support automatically terminates when the spouse receiving the support remarries. If Jenna remarries, her spousal support from Channing goes away.” This could significantly impact any ongoing legal matters between the former couple.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Do Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have Legal Dispute Over Magic Mike? Exploring Situation Amid Divorce Drama