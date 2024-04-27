Makers of Trisha and Tovino’s film Identity reveal unseen BTS photos from sets

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan are all set to come together on screen for the first time with the Malayalam film Identity. The upcoming film, written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, has recently finished a schedule of the movie in Erode of Tamil Nadu and is going into the final leg of its shoot.

Sharing the schedule's completion, the makers dropped a series of pictures from the film's set. Along with the BTS pictures, one of the directors, Akhil Paul, penned the caption, “Nailed down another schedule @Erode.”

Moreover, the director also explained how the core sequences of the film were shot in this schedule. The team also had to put in relentless shooting, be it night and day, sometimes even under the staggering heat of 42°C in Erode. The director also confirmed that only a few more shoot schedules are left in the film.

Check out the BTS PICS from sets of Identity starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan

The Malayalam film Identity, directed by the duo Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, marks their second collaboration with Tovino Thomas after their previous film, Forensic, in 2020. The film was a psychological thriller that featured the Minnal Murali actor as a medico-legal advisor to the police and how he helped them figure out a series of kidnapping mysteries in the city.

The movie also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Mamta Mohandas, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, Reba Monica John, and many more in key roles. The film was a hit in theaters and was later remade into Hindi with the same name, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

More about Identity

The upcoming film Identity is expected to be a crime thriller flick starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Besides the lead actors, the film also has an additional cast of actors like Madonna Sebastian, Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, and many more playing key roles.

The film also marks a return for Trisha to Malayalam cinema after featuring in the Nivin Pauly starrer film Hey Jude back in 2018. Although not confirmed, the movie is expected to be released in theaters for Onam this year.

