Gervonta Davis Accuses Floyd Mayweather of Being Stuck in Dubai Due to Financial Concerns

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis and undefeated veteran Floyd Mayweather appear to be on the opposing side once again. Although both fighters were witnessed to be cordial not too long ago, Tank and Money seem to be going at it recently.

Gervonta Davis has accused Floyd Mayweather of being held hostage in Dubai due to issues concerning repaid money. Tank accuses the veteran of not delivering promises after receiving money from undisclosed resources.

Gervonta Davis Claims Floyd Mayweather to Be Stuck in Dubai

Gervonta Davis was a boxer who was signed with Mayweather Promotions. Following Tank becoming a world champion, his rivalry with Floyd Mayweather seemed to be brewing.

After certain comments resurfaced, Davis claimed the undefeated veteran had banned him from entering the Mayweather gym.

Tank announced his departure from Mayweather Promotions in 2022. Since then, Davis and Floyd have had a rocky relationship that seemed to be on the ropes.

However, the veteran was witnessed in Gervonta’s corner for the Ryan Garcia fight in 2023, which led fans to assume their friendship had reached a normal state.

In the current state, Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather's rivalry has been re-ignited. After the 47-year-old went on a tirade about boxers flashing their wealth and not working hard in the gym, Tank decided to clap back.

“N**** say all this bull**** but in Dubai and can’t leave becuz he been taking n***** money and not doing what they paid him to do..n**** a f****** hater,” wrote Gervonta Davis on his Instagram stories reposting Floyd’s rant.

Tank claims Mayweather is stuck in Dubai following unfulfilled promises concerning money. Following this claim, the veteran failed to address the accusations and posted a video of Davis dancing in an attempt to mock him.

Since then, both fighters have had a couple of back-and-forths, and their relationship appears to be more hostile than it has ever been.

Gervonta Davis Threatens to Knock Out Floyd Mayweather

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather do not seem to have each other’s best interests at heart. Both fighters call each other out on social media and have rekindled their once-hostile friendship.

“Now I f*** around and knock Floyd out when I see em and I’ll care about going back to jail,” wrote Gervonta Davis in a now-deleted post on X. This indicates that Tank would encounter the undefeated veteran and does not look to sharing pleasant exchanges.

Tank has had his fair share with the U.S. judicial system. Last year, Davis pleaded guilty to four counts of violating traffic offenses, which prompted the boxer to spend forty-four days in prison.

After claiming he would knock out Floyd Mayweather, Tank accuses Floyd Mayweather of restricting his security personnel from carrying guns. The veteran is well-known for cruising around the streets with a huge entourage behind him.

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather shared a student-mentor relationship that boxing fans loved. However, since things have taken a dramatic turn, both fighters appear to have disdain toward each other and will not appear to be cordial anytime soon.