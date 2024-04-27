Taylor Swift And Emma Stone Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift has some of the most amazing friends in the world. The sensational pop star counts numerous A-list celebrities among her circle. In fact, she was once widely known for having an exceptional squad of friends. Speaking of friendship, Swift is also close friends with Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone. The two have a long-standing bond, and one could say that they are the best of friends.

Some of Taylor Swift’s fans or Swifties even believe that she wrote a song about Emma Stone called When Emma Falls in Love. Although it's not an absurd theory, in 2023 Stone addressed the song and fan theory at her movie Poor Things premiere. While Swift might have given a nod to her friendship with Stone on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), released in 2023, the reality is that the two have been friends since Swift's album Fearless was originally released in 2008. Let’s take a closer look at their beautiful friendship:

ALSO READ: Inside Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Short-Lived Friendship Until 2016 Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2008: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone first met at an award show

The two stars, Taylor Swift and Emma Stone, first met in April 2008. The two met for the first time as they attended the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, which were hosted by Hollywood Life magazine. During the event, they were pictured at the cocktail party in purple outfits.

Advertisement

2009: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone went out for ice cream

Almost a year later, they were caught getting ice cream together at Baskin Robbins in New York City ahead of Swift's birthday. As per Just Jared Jr. Swift tweeted, "Photo shoot all day, followed by dinner with Emma Stone."

2010: Emma Stone spoke about her friendship with Taylor Swift in April

In an interview with MTV, Emma Stone raved about her budding connection with Taylor Swift. The actress described what first linked the two. She said, "She's fantastic! We're very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor. Everyone knows how entertaining she is. They have seen her on SNL. People are noticing it more now, and she's so witty and exactly who you think she is, which I adore."

She also revealed that they met at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008 and became friends when Stone contacted Swift about her music. "We met there three years ago, and then I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an email saying I liked her music, I swear. And then we started talking and hanging out."

2010: Taylor Swift attended Emma Stone’s Easy A premiere in September

2011: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone met multiple times this year

In February 2011, Taylor Swift and Emma Stone reunited for the Montblanc cocktail party before the Oscars. The next day, Swift and Stone took photos at the Vanity Fair Oscars party's photo booth. During the event, they socialized with several other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

The same year, Swift and Stone attended the Met Gala, which featured the theme Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. In June of the same year, Stone raved about Swift's album, Speak Now. During an interview with MTV, Stone was enthused over Swift's music, stating that she heard her album Speak Now before anyone else. She said, "I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it's so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just singing them (in my head).”

The stars met again at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards when Stone presented Swift with the Ultimate Choice Award. After exchanging an embrace on stage, the two were photographed hanging out backstage.

Advertisement

2012: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone hung out in Paris

In 2012, Taylor Swift was pictured having lunch with Emma Stone at Carette Cafe on Vosges Place while filming the music video for Begin Again in Paris. The same year, Swift spoke with Access Online about her close friendships with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Emma Stone.

The Love Story hitmaker said, "I'm definitely a girl's girl. I need to tell my friends what I'm going through. We have these large group messages where I just tell them everything that's going on in my day, and one of us is in New York, one is in Los Angeles, and one is in Nashville or Paris. It's so vital to have someone you trust, and Emma, Selena, and I have had so many changes in our lives over the last few years, but our friendship has remained the same. So that's quite good."

2014: Emma Stone attends Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party

Emma Stone was among those who attended Taylor Swift's annual Fourth of July event in 2014. The actress and her then-partner, Andrew Garfield, were spotted on a boat with Swift and her friends while celebrating the holiday weekend. The same year, in October, Swift showed her support for Stone. The singer attended the actress's Broadway debut in Cabaret. Swift attended the event with her mother.

2018: Taylor Swift attended Emma Stone’s movie The Favorite premiere

In 2018, Taylor Swift once again supported Emma Stone as she attended her movie The Favorite premiere in Los Angeles with her now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

2023: Emma Stone attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in March

Last year, in March, Emma Stone attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour's opening night event in Glendale, Arizona. The actress was seen dancing and singing along to Swift's setlist while sitting in the VIP section with the Haim sisters and Laura Dern.

Though the two have been more secretive in recent years, Stone made a rare comment on her friendship with Swift in June 2023. The actress expressed her gratitude to the singer for providing her with Eras Tour tickets. She told Vanity Fair, "The concert was pretty amazing. I was lucky because we've been friends for a long time. I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice because I know those tickets are impossible to get. She's a wonderful friend."

Advertisement

2023: Taylor Swift revealed she wrote When Emma Falls in Love about one of her best friend

Last year, when Taylor Swift dropped Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7, fans were quick to speculate that Stone was the idea behind her vault track When Emma Falls in Love. Swifties believed that the song referenced Stone's prior romance with Kieran Culkin, whom she dated from 2010 to 2011.

Although Swift did not reveal who she wrote the song for, she did state that she wrote it about one of her best friends while performing it as a surprise song on the Eras Tour. This way, Swift fueled speculation that the La La Land actress was the inspiration behind the song.

Last year, in December, Swift supported her bestie by attending the premiere of Stone's movie Poor Things. At the premiere, Swift was seen seated in the cinema with Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

2024: Taylor Swift supports Emma Stone at the Golden Globes

At this year's Golden Globes, Taylor Swift was seen excitedly cheering for Emma Stone in the audience as she received the award for Best Performance by an Actress in Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy for Poor Things.

2024: Taylor Swift gives Emma Stone credit on her new song, Florida!!!

Taylor Swift credited Emma Stone on a track from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Anti-Hero singer credited Emma Stone’s real name, Emily Jean Stone, on the song Florida!, which also features Florence & The Machine.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline: How Did They Become Friends After Dating Joe Jonas