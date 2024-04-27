BTS’ RM confirms plans for multiple music video releases; drops promotion schedule for Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS' RM has unveiled the promotion schedule for his highly anticipated new album, Right Place, Wrong Person. On April 26, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that RM would be releasing his second solo album under the same title. The album is scheduled to drop on May 24 at 1 PM KST.

RM previously released his debut studio album, Indigo, on December 2, 2022. This album marked the rapper's first full-length body of work since Mono in 2018. Right Place, Wrong Person follows up on Indigo and will release while RM is in the military.

BTS' RM drops promotion schedule for Right Place, Wrong Person

RM, the charismatic leader of BTS, is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, with a meticulously planned teaser schedule. According to the latest teaser, RM will initiate the excitement by dropping the first set of concept photos on May 1 and 3 at midnight KST. Following this, fans can eagerly await the unveiling of a pre-release track poster and music video teaser on May 7 and 9 respectively, intensifying anticipation for the main event.

On May 10th, the highly anticipated pre-release track music video will be unveiled, setting the stage for RM's upcoming album. Following this, on May 17th, fans can look forward to the release of Concept Photo 3. The excitement continues on May 18th, as the complete tracklist will be revealed, giving fans a glimpse into the album's music RM has crafted.

On May 21st, the poster for the title track will be unveiled. Then, on May 23rd, the teaser for the title track will drop, providing a sneak peek into the song. Finally, on May 24th at 1 PM KST, the moment fans have been eagerly awaiting will arrive as the entire album, along with the music video for the title track, will be released.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. On May 28th, the music video for Track 1 will be released. Following this, on May 30th at midnight KST, fans can enjoy the live video for Track 2. Concurrently, at 1 PM KST on May 30th, the poster for Track 3 will be unveiled. The excitement continues on May 31st, as the music video for Track 3 is released. Finally, on June 10th, the journey of Right Place, Wrong Person will conclude with the release of the music video for Track 4.

Check out the schedule here-

More about RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person

According to BIGHIT, Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album that delves into universal emotions experienced by many, including the feeling of being an outsider or feeling like one doesn't quite fit in. Falling within the alternative genre, the album features a lush sound paired with candid and sincere lyrics, capturing the essence of these shared human experiences.

Right Place, Wrong Person is RM’s second album post Indigo. Indigo serves as a significant milestone for the rapper, marking his first full-length body of work since Mono in 2018. With 10 tracks, the album acts as a documentation or archive of his growth during his late twenties.

