Ed Kelce Reacts To Absurd Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement Theory

A bizarre claim about Taylor Swift's alleged engagement to Travis Kelce got a humorous reaction from the NFL star's father, Ed Kelce, amidst the couple's flourishing relationship.

Outrageous Conspiracy Theory Surfaces Online About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Status

An Instagram post by @ifintersectionalfeminism ignited a wave of speculation, featuring an edited image of Swift and Kelce accompanied by a peculiar claim: "A televangelist from Arkansas claims Satan is engineering Taylor Swift's marriage to Travis Kelce so she can give birth to the antichrist and launch the apocalyptic thousand-year war against Christ."

The absurd assertion, devoid of any credible source or context, was swiftly dismissed as an unfounded conspiracy theory, garnering amusement rather than credence.

Ed Kelce's Witty Comeback

Amidst the absurdity of the claims, Ed Kelce, the father of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, seized the opportunity to inject a dose of humor. His response was concise yet comical: "That's my boy!"

The comment sparked an outpouring of laughter and appreciation from fans, who lauded Ed Kelce's lighthearted approach in the face of such outlandish rumors.

This isn't the first time Ed Kelce has grabbed attention with his social media activity. Earlier, he trolled his son Jason Kelce, a former Philadelphia Eagles center, by sharing a meme photoshopping Jason into the famous battle scene from Mel Gibson's 1995 epic "Braveheart," captioned "Jason fighting for Scotland's freedom." Fans delighted in Ed's humorous take, with one user commenting, "Big Ed wins the internet today!"

While the engagement speculation remains unsubstantiated, Swift and Kelce's relationship continues to blossom. The renowned singer is diligently preparing for her upcoming tour, while Kelce co-hosts the "New Heights" podcast and the game show "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?"

Moreover, Ed Kelce seems to have given Swift his seal of approval, with the "Antihero" singer appearing to call him "Dad" in a video following the Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game in January.

