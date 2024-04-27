Watch: Patriots Fans in Awe of New QB Drake Maye's Exceptional Basketball Skills

It looks like New England has discovered their new star quarterback after Tom Brady's departure. The 21-year-old was selected as the third overall pick in the recent draft. At the same time, a video from the past has resurfaced online during the 2024 NFL Draft, showcasing the new player in the AFC East team flaunting his basketball talents.

Watch New England Patriots’ newest QB showing off his skills at basketball court

The impact of Drake Maye on the New England Patriots is yet to be seen but fans are already loving the third round pick as an old video of him playing basketball has gone viral on the internet. The youngster’s skills on court have impressed everyone.

Drake used to be a natural basketball player who, as a junior, averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Myers Park High School in Charlotte. It should not come as a surprise as his elder brother Luke David Maye is a professional basketball player for the Ibaraki Robots, a team which plays in the Japan Professional Basketball League (B.League).

And maybe his brother's background helped him learn all the skills and get into the sport. The Patriots quarterback used to be a standout player on the basketball court providing best views for the fans by his stunning passing, shooting and rebounding.

Drake Maye gets compared with the basketball players

As mentioned before, the fans have started circulating Drake Maye’s old video where the NFL rookie has exhibited his exceptional skills on the basketball court. A video posted by MLFootball wrote, “New #Patriots QB DRAKE MAYE WAS AN INSANE BASKETBALL PLAYER.”

One user wrote, “talented”

Another proudly says, “That's my QB.”

One user called him “better than Nikola Vucevic,” a Chicago Bulls player.

Another user quoting the tweet wrote, “Can sling + shoot the rock. Franchise altering talent.”

Another, “Boy is nice, give him 10 mins with the @celtics

Another user tags Celtics and asks to sign him, “@Celtics sign him.”

Meanwhile, it is expected that Mayo won't be starting for the franchise when the new season kicks off as the franchise has their star quarterback and starter Jacoby Brissett. The Pats are looking to strengthen their squad after winning six Super Bowls with legendary quarterback Tom Brady in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019) after drafting the 46-year-old in the sixth round in 2000.

TB12, who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots finally hung up his boots in 2022 after playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three years of his career. It is to be seen how the franchise develops Drake, their young quarterback they bought on the first day of the NFL Draft.

