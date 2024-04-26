Seo Ye Ji launched her own personal Instagram account on April 26, which caught the interest of online users. Following controversies, her most recent appearance was in the 2022 drama series Eve.

Seo Ye Ji’s personal Instagram and first post

The image shared on her channel depicts Seo Ye Ji happily embracing who appears to be her stylist, as they stroll through the streets, radiating a cheerful smile. Her innocent beauty shines through her long, wavy hair, and her relaxed attire, comprising a striped shirt and jeans, contributes to the laid-back ambiance.

Seo Ye Ji faced significant controversy in 2021 when she became entangled in allegations involving gaslighting her boyfriend, actor Kim Jung Hyun. She was also accused of bullying, fabricating her academic credentials, and abusing power against staff members.

Despite her denials of these claims, the controversy garnered widespread attention, leading Seo Ye Ji to halt her activities. In the subsequent year, she returned to the spotlight with the drama Eve, yet struggled to shake off the negative public perception.

After a hiatus from her career for over a year, Seo Ye Ji parted ways with her agency, Gold Medalist, which she had been with for four years, in November of the previous year. Her recent unexpected update has caught the attention of internet users, who are leaving comments expressing surprise and curiosity. Some remark on her resilience in opening a channel amid the controversy, while others speculate on changes in her appearance and demeanor compared to her past roles.

More about Seo Ye Jin

Seo Ye Ji is a South Korean actress. Her entry into the entertainment industry began in March 2013 with an advertisement for SK Telecom. She made her acting debut in the television series Potato Star 2013QR3.

After her contract with Made in Chan Entertainment ended in 2016, Seo Ye Ji departed from the agency and joined King Entertainment. On January 1, 2020, she became a member of the newly established Gold Medalist entertainment agency. In December 2021, Seo Ye Ji renewed her contract, only to depart the company in November 2023.

In April 2021, Seo Ye Ji faced accusations regarding her involvement in her then-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung Hyun's behavior during a 2018 press conference for The Time, which led to his departure from the series. Although her agency, Gold Medalist, refuted the allegations, Seo Ye Ji withdrew from the ongoing production of the series Island, resulting in the recasting and rewriting of her role.

