NATURE's Sohee to go solo following group's disbandment; n.CH Entertainment makes official announcement

After nearly six years together, the K-pop girl group NATURE has announced their disbandment. n.CH Entertainment, their agency, revealed on April 27 that the group would be going their separate ways, with member Sohee continuing her career under the agency as a solo artist in music and acting.

On April 27, n.CH Entertainment delivered a somber announcement to fans of the K-pop girl group NATURE, revealing that the group has officially disbanded after nearly six years together.

In their official statement, n.CH Entertainment expressed gratitude to fans who had supported NATURE with unwavering love and interest since their debut. They acknowledged the hard work and dedication the members had put into their group activities over the past several years. Amid the end of their group activities, the agency apologized sincerely to fans who had eagerly awaited NATURE's return.

They also revealed that the decision to disband NATURE came after extensive deliberation and discussions among the members and the agency regarding their future endeavors and the possibility of continuing promotions. However, it was decided that the group's journey together would conclude, and each member would pursue individual paths moving forward.

The label also announced that member Sohee would remain with them. Sohee is set to embark on a new chapter in her career, exploring solo opportunities in music and acting. As NATURE bids farewell to their group activities, fans are left with cherished memories of their time together and a sense of anticipation for the future endeavors of each member.

More details about the girl group NATURE

NATURE was a K-pop girl group formed in 2018 by n.CH Entertainment and captured the hearts of fans with their infectious energy and talent. Comprising nine members initially, including Sohee, Saebom, Aurora, Lu, Chaebin, Haru, Loha, Uchae, and Sunshine, the group showcased their versatility through vibrant performances and catchy music.

Throughout their career, NATURE experienced lineup changes, releasing hit singles like Allegro Cantabile and I'm So Pretty. They made waves internationally with their Japanese debut and continued to captivate audiences with their distinct charm. Despite their success, NATURE faced challenges, including health issues and member departures, eventually leading to disbandment.

