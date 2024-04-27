The Social Network by famed director David Fincher with the writings of Aaron Sorkin was a huge success. The film is based on the 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich and it told the founding of social networking website Facebook. This movie is often considered by critics as one of the best films of the 2010s and 21st century. Sorkin's screenplay was the talk of the town as the Writers Guild of America ranked it the third greatest of the 21st century.

After, more than two decades after its release, now, we have some good news as Sorkin himself shared some updates on the potential sequel of this much-acclaimed film. During an appearance on The Town podcast, he said that he is currently working on some kind of sequel to The Social Network.

The Social Network starred Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg alongside a supporting cast of Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, Tyler Winklevoss, and Max Minghella. The film went on to gross well over $220 million USD, becoming a major commercial and critical success.

Aaron Sorkin says a potential Social Network sequel is in the works

Aaron Sorkin, the acclaimed screenwriter behind the Oscar-winning film The Social Network, has hinted at a possible sequel that would delve into Facebook's role in spreading divisive content and its connection to the January 6 Capitol riots. Sorkin discussed this during a recent episode of the podcast The Town.

Sorkin's comments came during a recent podcast appearance where he expressed his strong views on Facebook's impact. He was quoted as saying, "I blame Facebook for January 6th." When pressed for details on how the script would address this connection, Sorkin playfully responded, "You're going to need to buy a movie ticket."

Although he did not provide specific plot details, Sorkin shed some light on his thoughts about Facebook's influence. He criticized the platform for its role in promoting divisive content through its algorithms, asserting that this approach drives user engagement. The screenwriter emphasized that this method leads to harmful outcomes, and he placed the blame squarely on Facebook's co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

“Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible, because that is what will increase engagement,” he said. He argued that Facebook has prioritized growth over ethical considerations, stating, “There’s just growth. If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and realized there is nothing you can buy for $120 billion that you can’t buy for $119 billion, so how about, ‘If I make a little bit less money, I will tune up the integrity and tune down growth’ — yes, he can do that by honestly switching a 1 to a 0.”

Sources close to Sorkin have confirmed that he is indeed working on a screenplay related to The Social Network but emphasized that the project is still in its early stages. No studio involvement has been announced yet.

This is not the first time Aaron Sorkin discusses The Social Network sequel

This is not the first time, Aaron Sorkin has spoken about his desire to make a follow-up of the original Social Network movie. Earlier, he went to the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2020 and said that he intended to examine “the dark side of Facebook” but stressed, “I will only write it if [original filmmaker David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.”

“I think what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling, and there is a way to tell it as a follow-up to The Social Network, and that’s as much as I know,” he told THR in 2021.

Sorkin again mentioned the project in a 2021 interview with Deadline. “There’s no question that there is a story. Whether you want to call it a sequel or not, there’s a story there,” the writer said.

As for Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for his role of Zuckerberg, he’s also expressed his willingness to reprise the role in a potential Social Network sequel. “Oh, yeah,” he once said. “To play a good role in a popular thing is very rare. This was an opportunity to play a complicated character that you’d normally play onstage or in an art film but on a big scale. For me, that was incredibly fortunate.”

The movie won multiple Oscars, including one for Sorkin in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay. The Social Network original movie is streaming on Netflix.

