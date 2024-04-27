NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a recent interview with Pat McAfee, unveiled his ambitious vision for revamping the league's schedule, promising more football action and heightened excitement for fans.

"I think we're good at 17 now... but I don't think we need three preseason games. I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular season game," Goodell stated.

The 3-day Super Bowl weekend

At the core of Goodell's proposal lies the idea of expanding the regular season from 17 to 18 games while trimming the preseason from three to two games. This restructuring would necessitate pushing back the Super Bowl by a week, transforming it into a three-day weekend spectacle.

"I don't buy it... I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular season game," Goodell asserted, addressing concerns about the high ticket prices for preseason games. His intention is to lower these prices while offering fans more meaningful regular-season action.

Under Goodell's vision, the Super Bowl would be scheduled on a three-day weekend, potentially coinciding with a national holiday like Presidents' Day. "I think we've looked for those opportunities to make an event out of it... I don't ask permission for that. We go where the fans are," Goodell explained, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing the fan experience.

Expanding the Playoffs

While details are scarce, Goodell hinted at the possibility of extending the playoffs, further amplifying the excitement and drama of the postseason. "We're looking at all sorts of structural changes to make the season even better," he teased.

Goodell also touched upon the league's international aspirations, revealing that while a dedicated international team or division might still be a decade away, he aims to have 16 international games played per season within the next 10 years. This global outreach aligns with the NFL's efforts to expand its reach and cultivate new fan bases worldwide.

Critics may raise concerns about the potential impact of an 18-game regular season on player safety and workload. However, Goodell assured that any changes would be carefully evaluated, prioritizing player well-being while striving to deliver a superior fan experience.

It seems like Goodell's bold vision promises to reshape the landscape of professional football, offering fans more action, more excitement, and more opportunities to celebrate their beloved sport.

