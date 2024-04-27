Is Roger Goodell Changing NFL Schedule For 2024? NFL Commissioner Discusses 3 Days Weekend For Super Bowl

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell envisions major changes to the league's schedule, including an 18-game regular season, shorter preseason, and a 3-day Super Bowl weekend.

Dev
Written by Dev , Writer
Published on Apr 27, 2024 | 05:06 PM IST | 6.5K
Roger Goodell Discusses 2024 NFL Schedule Changes
Roger Goodell (PC: Getty Images)
In this Article

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a recent interview with Pat McAfee, unveiled his ambitious vision for revamping the league's schedule, promising more football action and heightened excitement for fans. 

"I think we're good at 17 now... but I don't think we need three preseason games. I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular season game," Goodell stated.

The 3-day Super Bowl weekend

At the core of Goodell's proposal lies the idea of expanding the regular season from 17 to 18 games while trimming the preseason from three to two games. This restructuring would necessitate pushing back the Super Bowl by a week, transforming it into a three-day weekend spectacle.

"I don't buy it... I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular season game," Goodell asserted, addressing concerns about the high ticket prices for preseason games. His intention is to lower these prices while offering fans more meaningful regular-season action.

Under Goodell's vision, the Super Bowl would be scheduled on a three-day weekend, potentially coinciding with a national holiday like Presidents' Day. "I think we've looked for those opportunities to make an event out of it... I don't ask permission for that. We go where the fans are," Goodell explained, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing the fan experience.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Expanding the Playoffs 

While details are scarce, Goodell hinted at the possibility of extending the playoffs, further amplifying the excitement and drama of the postseason. "We're looking at all sorts of structural changes to make the season even better," he teased.

Goodell also touched upon the league's international aspirations, revealing that while a dedicated international team or division might still be a decade away, he aims to have 16 international games played per season within the next 10 years. This global outreach aligns with the NFL's efforts to expand its reach and cultivate new fan bases worldwide.

Critics may raise concerns about the potential impact of an 18-game regular season on player safety and workload. However, Goodell assured that any changes would be carefully evaluated, prioritizing player well-being while striving to deliver a superior fan experience.

It seems like Goodell's bold vision promises to reshape the landscape of professional football, offering fans more action, more excitement, and more opportunities to celebrate their beloved sport.

ALSO READ: What are Guardian Caps? All About NFL’s New Helmet Initiative After 219 Concussions In Last Season

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Dev
Dev
Writer
Linkedin

Devang Watkar aka Dev is a print and broadcast journalist with a relentless passion for storytelling. Known for a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles