Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual misconduct.

Vince McMahon, the former Chairman of WWE, has found himself embroiled in various controversies in the past year, which played a fundamental role in WWE's sale to Endeavor Group.

Now, the WWE has completely cut ties with the man who was at the helm of the company for forty years. The primary factor behind these controversies is the sexual misconduct reported by various women against the 78-year-old.

Ironically, Vince embraced the role of a moral guardian for women, accusing Dax Hardwood, aka WWE's Scott Dawson, of touching Alexa Bliss backstage.

The Revival member recalled that incident while talking on the FTR Podcast, saying he was happy that his team won. While marching backstage following the match, his shoulder barely made contact with Alexa Bliss' shoulder. He even requested people to go back and rewatch the clip. The incident happened around the time when Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were a tag team.

However, in Vince's eyes, he touched The Goddess of WWE, and he proceeded to tell him not to touch women. In Dax's words, "Vince chewed me out, and he said, 'Man, don't touch women.'" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Protesting Vince's imputation, the former WWE Tag Team Champion said that his shoulder barely touched hers, and it wasn't like he shoulder-taped her. He further added that the incident determined the direction of the rest of their run in WWE. Despite their talent, The Revival found difficulty finding feet, resulting in their release in 2020.

Advertisement

Considering the extensive list of women who have come forward to speak against Vince McMahon for sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior, his words come across as satirical, especially after he was certain about barely making any contact with Alexa’s shoulder.

Will Vince McMahon Ever Return to WWE?

Vince McMahon doesn't hold the majority of WWE shares anymore, so he can never return to the position of chairman again.

Amid the controversies, the image of Mr. McMahon is tarnished, and his return to the company doesn't seem feasible at the moment for any position, taking into account that WWE has been doing better since his departure.

Led by Triple H in creative, the new era appears to be exhilarating. The storytelling, promos, build-up, and quality of matches have been alleviated in the new era of Hunter, while the ratings have been upward compared to Vince's last few years.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual misconduct or assault, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Will Vince McMahon Start New Wrestling Promotion After Leaving WWE? Details Inside