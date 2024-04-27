The NFL stated on Friday that players would be able to wear protective soft-shell helmet covers better known as Guardian caps in-game next season if they like.

Since 2022, the NFL has mandated that certain players wear guardian caps during sessions. The only position groups who do not have to wear them during practice are quarterbacks, kickers, and punters.

Players will not be obligated to wear the hats during games, but they will have the choice to do so. The league is also increasing the usage of these devices during practices. Defensive backs and receivers are now made to wear Guardian caps during all contact practice.

NFL wants to avoid concussions and other head injuries with Guardian Cap

Guardian caps are intended to provide additional protection against concussions and head injuries which have become a practice mainstay for non-quarterbacks and non-specialists alike.

Now, players will be able to put these caps into their game-day attire, potentially changing the style of NFL helmets for the 2024 season.

The approval comes after a thorough evaluation of data acquired over the previous two years, which revealed a significant reduction in concussions among players who used Guardian Caps during practice sessions.

According to the NFL, if both players involved in helmet-to-helmet contact wear the cap, the force of the hit is reduced by at least 20%, and by 10% if only one player does.

The cap was designed in 2011, and since its introduction in the NFL two years ago, concussions in training camp have decreased by more than 50% compared to the averages of the 2018–2021 seasons.

Are Guardian Caps really helpful?

If we just look at their appearance, they are okayish, but when it comes to safety it is actually helpful as NFL's chief medical offer, Dr. Allen Sills said in a webinar earlier this month. "We’ve got two years of data now showing significant concussion reductions in those players that wear Guardian Caps in the NFL,” Dr. Sills went on to say.

Due to the repeated study of data, the NFL is all ready to look after players' safety more. Sills also said, “We might actually see a Guardian Cap on a player in a game this year.” So, he already gave us a preview of what was going to happen. Also, with players' safety on the line, it can be hoped everything falls into place well by the next season.

