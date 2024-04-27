Prabhas and Deepika starrer Kalki 2898 AD officially set to release on June 27

The much-awaited Kalki 2989 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role has finally unveiled its big official announcement. The film directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin is confirmed to be released in theaters on June 27, 2024.

The epic sci-fi film has been making quite the buzz for a long time now and is undoubtedly creating some huge expectations for the audience. The makers unveiled a new poster from the film featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, along with the caption “All the forces come together for a better tomorrow.”

Check out the official announcement by makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD