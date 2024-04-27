NewJeans are girls in love living dreamy countryside life in playful, aesthetic music video for Bubble Gum; WATCH

NewJeans premiered their latest music video, Bubble Gum, on April 27 KST. The members - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein - released the video on April 26 IST (27 KST) after a nine-month hiatus, delighting fans with a sweet treat before their comeback.

The music video comes in the heels of ongoing conflict between their label ADOR, CEO Min Hee Jin and parent company HYBE. The music video is dreamy and fun with good aesthetic value.

NewJeans drops Bubble Gum, B-Side track

At midnight KST on April 27, the girls debuted a unique dreamlike, preppy funky concept for Bubble Gum, one of the double singles marking their return. Earlier, a snippet of Bubble Gum was unveiled during NewJeans' endorsement campaign for the Japanese shampoo brand Essentials. The song is part of the group's upcoming double single, How Sweet. The music video exudes sweetness and playfulness, complementing the catchy tune.

The video evokes memories of your very own carefree days spent skipping class and unwinding at the beach, captured by your best friend who records every moment on her camcorder. We witness the five girls showing how to blow bubbles, both with soap and gum, enjoying the waves, and having fun at home. The backdrop is filled with sweet, upbeat pop tunes, their signature sing-rapping, and lively vocals.

It all kicks off in a van, naturally, where the five members blow bubble gum bubbles and make friendship bracelets as the summery track sets the tone. The scenes transition to the five playing marbles at their apartment, crafting balloon animals, and enjoying soap bubbles, before heading to the beach for wave frolicking, along with some playful bubble gun action.

The adventure concludes with them piling back into the van, grooving to the laid-back rhythm of the song, and then running through the night with flashlights, all while still enjoying and blowing bubbles, of course.

Watch the summery and sweet music video below-

More about NewJeans comeback

On March 26, NewJeans made an official announcement regarding their upcoming comeback, Japanese debut, and more. The group is set to make a return on May 24 with a double single comprising four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs.

Following this, NewJeans will mark their official Japanese debut on June 21 with another double single featuring four tracks: the title track Supernatural, the B-side Right Now, and instrumental versions of both songs. Ahead of their Japanese debut, Right No will be released as a commercial song in both Korea and Japan in May. Despite the ongoing feud between ADOR and HYBE, the group's plans are expected to proceed as scheduled.

