Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie's SPOT reigns atop Korean music charts, takes over iTunes across 31 countries
-
-
The collaboration between Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has taken the music world by storm with their latest single SPOT. Released on April 26, the highly-anticipated track quickly ascended to the top on Melon, Bugs, and Genie's real-time charts in South Korea. Additionally, the single reached the top of iTunes charts in over 31 regions worldwide, including Taiwan, Thailand, Chile, and Indonesia.
Within hours of its release, SPOT! reached the number one position on popular Korean music charts like Melon's Top 100, Bugs', and Genie's real-time charts, showcasing its immense popularity among listeners.
Watch the music video for Jennie and Zico’s SPOT here;
The success continued internationally. By the morning of April 27, SPOT had claimed the number one spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 31 different regions worldwide. From Asia to South America, the catchy beats and captivating vocals of Zico and Jennie have resonated with diverse audiences.
With its catchy melody, dynamic rhythm, and charismatic performances, SPOT by Jennie and Zico has proven to be a global sensation, charming listeners and dominating music charts with its irresistible appeal.
More details about Zico and Jennie’s latest activities
Zico is a renowned figure in South Korea's hip-hop scene and continues to make his mark on the industry with his diverse talents. After finishing his military service in April 2022, he quickly returned to the spotlight, performing at prestigious festivals like SUMMER SONIC 2022 and Hip-Hop Playa Festival 2022. Zico's musical abilities remain unparalleled, with hit songs like Any Song and EP releases such as Random Box and Grown Ass Kid.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie has been exciting her fans with her recent solo endeavors. While rumors about her upcoming album exist, her agency OA (ODD ATELIER) has not yet provided any official confirmation. Nevertheless, Jennie continues to expand her presence in the music industry, recently surpassing 1 billion views on her hit track SOLO and collaborating with global artists like The Weeknd and Matt Champion.
