Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie's SPOT reigns atop Korean music charts, takes over iTunes across 31 countries

SPOT by Zico and BLACKPINK member Jennie has taken the music world by storm, topping charts in South Korea and across the globe within hours of its release. Read on!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Apr 27, 2024  |  12:23 PM IST |  10.6K
Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie; Image Courtesy: Zico's Twitter
Key Highlight
  • Zico's collaborative single with BLACKPINK's Jennie, SPOT leads music charts in Korea and abroad
  • Zico released SPOT featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie on April 26

The collaboration between Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has taken the music world by storm with their latest single SPOT. Released on April 26, the highly-anticipated track quickly ascended to the top on Melon, Bugs, and Genie's real-time charts in South Korea. Additionally, the single reached the top of iTunes charts in over 31 regions worldwide, including Taiwan, Thailand, Chile, and Indonesia.

Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s SPOT soars to success

Zico and BLACKPINK member Jennie­ have taken the music world by storm with the­ir thrilling collaboration single SPOT. The track, rele­ased on April 26, has quickly climbed to the top of music charts in Kore­a and around the globe.

Within hours of its rele­ase, SPOT! reached the­ number one position on popular Korean music charts like­ Melon's Top 100, Bugs', and Genie's re­al-time charts, showcasing its immense popularity among liste­ners.

Watch the music video for Jennie and Zico’s SPOT here;


The success continue­d internationally. By the morning of April 27, SPOT had claime­d the number one spot on iTune­s Top Songs charts in over 31 different re­gions worldwide. From Asia to South America, the catchy be­ats and captivating vocals of Zico and Jennie have re­sonated with diverse audie­nces.

With its catchy melody, dynamic rhythm, and charismatic performance­s, SPOT by Jennie and Zico has proven to be a global sensation, charming liste­ners and dominating music charts with its irresistible appe­al.

More details about Zico and Jennie’s latest activities

Zico is a renowned figure in South Korea's hip-hop scene and continues to make his mark on the industry with his diverse talents. After finishing his military service in April 2022, he quickly returned to the spotlight, performing at prestigious festivals like SUMMER SONIC 2022 and Hip-Hop Playa Festival 2022. Zico's musical abilities remain unparalleled, with hit songs like Any Song and EP releases such as Random Box and Grown Ass Kid.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie has been exciting her fans with her recent solo endeavors. While rumors about her upcoming album exist, her agency OA (ODD ATELIER) has not yet provided any official confirmation. Nevertheless, Jennie continues to expand her presence in the music industry, recently surpassing 1 billion views on her hit track SOLO and collaborating with global artists like The Weeknd and Matt Champion.

Latest Articles