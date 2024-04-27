LE SSERAFIM's Sakura to be absent from fan sign event on April 27 due to poor health amid HYBE vs ADOR feud

Sakura from LE SSERAFIM won't be able to attend today's fan sign event scheduled for April 27 due to certain health conditions. This news comes in heels of the group's recent performance at Coachella 2024, where they faced criticism for their vocals.

Despite the backlash, many fans stood up in their defense. Sakura herself defended the group through a post. Adding to the buzz, LE SSERAFIM was mentioned by ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin amid her ongoing feud with HYBE. She expressed discontent, particularly about Chaewon and Sakura (who were part of IZ*ONE as well) debuting before NewJeans.

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura to take a break from April 27th’s events

On April 27 KST, LE SSERAFIM's agency Source Music announced that member Sakura would be absent from her scheduled activities for the day due to health reasons. The notice stated that due to her poor health conditions, Sakura would not be able to attend the serial number bonus fan sign scheduled for Saturday, April 27.

Consequently, the bonus fan sign will proceed with only four members- Chaewon, Kazuha, Hun Yujin, and Eunchae, present. And the fans who were selected for signing and photo opportunities exclusively with Sakura will need to await the announcement of rescheduled dates. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura

Recently, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura penned a heartfelt letter to fans, addressing the criticisms and controversies surrounding the group's performance at Coachella 2024 on April 14. The letter focused on personal growth and gratitude in the face of challenges. Posted on Weverse, Sakura's reflective message acknowledged the differing standards of performance quality and expressed her commitment to creating an engaging and memorable experience for both existing fans and newcomers.

Advertisement

Additionally during her press conference, Min Hee Jin revealed that she left Source Music due to unexpected changes in plans regarding the debut of a new girl group. She expressed feeling blindsided upon learning about a group centered around LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon and Sakura, a decision that left her feeling "betrayed."

Min Hee Jin had anticipated that NewJeans would be the first girl group to debut under HYBE, not LE SSERAFIM. LE SSERAFIM's debuted on May 2, 2022 and NewJeans on July 22, 2022. Additionally, Min Hee Jin highlighted the reported anger expressed by the parents of NewJeans members in reaction to the situation.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Min Hee Jin was displeased with HYBE for debuting LE SSERAFIM before NewJeans; threatened to quit