Is Poppy Harlow Leaving CNN After 2 Decades With The Network? Here's What We Know

CNN bids farewell to another one of its valuable members. News broke that anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving the network. While a direct motive behind her exit is yet to unravel, Harlow stated that spending time with her family tops her priority list at the moment.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson announced it to other stakeholders at the 9 a.m. editorial call on Friday, April 26. Poppy Harlow did her part by curating an email brimming with heartfelt thoughts on her time with Cable News Network. She reminisced about her nearly two-decade-long journey that allowed her to contribute towards the greater cause of journalism and humanity all together.

Poppy Harlow reflects on time with CNN

The 41-year-old anchor’s journey with the leading news network has come to an end. Poppy Harlow expressed her gratitude in an email sent to her colleagues following CEO Thompson’s announcement of her departure. She thanked him, producer Amy Entelis, and the CNN management team for being “wonderful” and giving her the space to “make this decision.” “I am very grateful to them,” Harlow noted.

The CNN This Morning host joined the network in 2008 at 25 and has contributed to several impactful stories for 16 years; from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings to the 2015 Paris terror attacks and financial crises from Wall Street. The veteran journalist’s decision to leave CNN comes months after former CNN CEO Chris Licht was let go from the organization in June 2023. Anchor Don Lemon also left the network the same year. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Harlow went on to elucidate the pros and cons of modern journalism but highlighted how “the pursuit of truth” is the “core of CNN.” “I remain CNN’s biggest fan and I’ll be watching and cheering you on every day,” she continued. She also acknowledged CNN for allowing her the opportunity to travel the world and “shape” her as a leader and added in the farewell note, “Green is an understatement! I passed those three iconic red letters in the hall on day one and thought how lucky I was to be here.”

CEO Thompson and producer Entelis lauded Harlow for her persistent work at CNN in their official statements regarding her departure.

Why did Poppy Harlow leave CNN?

CNN was hoping to revamp its morning line-up under the supervision of former CEO Licht. Harlow was stipulated to host CNN This Morning alongside hosts Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon, per a CNN report. Unfortunately, the show was canceled in February 2024 by new CEO Thompson after he took over the network.

The show reportedly failed to gauge enough viewership. CNN This Morning moved to Washington D.C. and was aired in a later time slot. It is now hosted by Kasie Hunt. Host Lemon was dismissed by CNN, and Collins landed a solo prime-time show at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Harlow was left without a project following This Morning’s cancelation. Though CNN tried to contain the veteran anchor, she decided it was time to jump onto the next adventure. The Yale University alum shared that her immediate future plan was to walk her children to and from school while supporting the “evolution of journalism.”

ALSO READ: CNN reporter reveals Aaron Rodgers shared ‘disturbing’ conspiracy theory amid Epstein list feud with Jimmy Kimmel