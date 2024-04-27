BTS' RM's top 7 ear worming collaborations: Champion with Fall Out Boy to Sexy Nukim with Balming Tiger

As we count down the days until BTS' RM drops his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, we're crossing our fingers we get more musical magic out of his latest solo work. Not only do we hope for more of his genius on his solo records on this album, but we're also hoping to get some more memorable collaborations one can't help but bop along to.

Whether providing an energy-packed verse on Champion with Fall Out Boy or a piece of his signature style on Sexy Nukim with Balming Tiger, RM has proven he can make magic with any artist or genre. We rounded up seven unforgettable collaborations showing off his instrument talent and leaving fans eager to hear what he'll surprise us next.

BTS’ RM to drop second album on May 24

Despite ongoing military service, BTS leader RM is set to release his highly anticipated second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24. According to BIGHIT MUSIC’s announcement, the album consists of 11 tracks and promises to capture universal emotions with its alternative genre and honest lyrics.

RM, known for his impeccable songwriting and global collaborations, officially debuted his solo career with the album Indigo in 2022. Previously, he treated ARMYs with soulful and hard-hitting mixtapes like RM and Mono.

With this upcoming release, fans are eagerly anticipating another showcase of RM's musical talent and creativity.

Top 7 collaborations of RM that are must-listen for every ARMY

1. Change with Wale

RM, who used the moniker Rap Monster earlier, released a politically charged song, Change, with American rapper Wale in 2017. The socially minded song talks about divisions, racism, and political disenchantment, hence it is different from the usual K-pop.

The collaboration occurred after Wale messaged RM on Twitter in November, and the two recorded in South Korea. The socially aware theme from BTS’ leader was released almost at the kickoff of BTS' North American leg of the Wings tour.

2. Champion with Fall Out Boy

At the age of just 23, RM collaborated with American band Fall Out Boy on their hit single Champion. The song was previously released as a single, but RM enriched it with his expressive raps, infusing it with grit and some hip-hop-like nature. The collaboration served as proof of RM's capacity as an artist.

He beautifully reshaped the song and gave it a whole new outlook. Lines like "I'm just too young to not to be living" are an anthem in its essence to inspire, but they are simultaneously the anthem of both artists, striving to build their fans' confidence in their art.

3. Timeless with Drunken Tiger JK

In 2018, RM collaborated with Drunken Tiger on a song titled Timeless, found in Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK. Released on November 14 of the same year, the song celebrates Drunken Tiger and reflects on him as a guide and like a father in RM's hands.

The moving lyrics in RM's hands commemorate a part of his and Drunken Tiger's lives, a legacy he's left on RM and his career. The beats of the track shake hearts both for the two artists and the audience who listen.

4. Seoul Town Road with Lil Nas X

In the 2019 remix of the viral hit Old Town Road, which he had collaborated on with Lil Nas X, RM named the track Seoul Town Road. In his part, he imbibed the Korean culture by mentioning terms like the ‘homis’, a type of traditional gardening tool made of steel that is popular in Korea. With this collab, RM continues to prove his witty lyricism and the ability of BTS to fit elements of Korean culture into their music and introduce it to the world with their music.

5. Winter Flower with YOUNHA

RM was featured in YOUNHA's song, Winter Flower, released on January 6, 2020. In this song, RM delivers a poetic verse about life's struggles and encourages one to keep going through the challenges.

Brilliantly, he voiced that everyone goes through tough times, advising people to face and learn to tolerate life's pitfalls. The collaboration of RM and YOUNHA gave the song a powerful emotional quality, which he uses to craft such powerful and relatable stories.

6. Don’t ever say love me with Colde

RM collaborated with Colde on Don't Ever Say Love Me, featured on Colde's mini album, Love Part 2, released in May 2023. The track expresses the pains and disappointments of a broken relationship, and its lyrics create a feeling of closure and betrayal. RM's reflective style and musings on life and love add layers to the story, chronicling the struggles of leaving a toxic past behind.

7. Sexy Nukim with Balming Tiger

RM collaborated with Balming Tiger on a new song, Sexy Nukim, released in September 2022. With his lyricism, RM painted the canvas of the sound of the song with a different texture. His powerful and confident lyrics, full of charisma, attach the appropriate importance to the song's meaning of individualism and no use for materialism.

ALSO READ: HYBE faces backlash for scheduling BTS' RM and NewJeans' album releases on same day amid ongoing feud