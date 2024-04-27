Ranveer Singh to star in HanuMan director Prasanth Varma's next movie in his cinematic universe? Find out

Ranveer Singh, a megastar who has delivered some memorable hits, continues to rule the big screen with his acting skills. He has won hearts with his versatility and talent to adapt to any role, be it drama, comedy, action, romance, or anything else you can name.

The actor was last seen playing Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Now, recent reports suggest that he is collaborating with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for his next big project.

Ranveer Singh to star in Prasanth Varma's next

According to Hindustan Times, a source from the director's team has stated that Ranveer is ‘interested’ in working with the director but is yet to sign. The statement read, "Yes, Prasanth approached Ranveer about a film in his cinematic world. It will be his immediate following project after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested, and it is almost agreed upon, but nothing has been finalized yet. Once the details are finalized, an official announcement will be made. Mythri Movie Makers will back it."

Ranveer Singh on the work front

After that, Ranveer will do look tests for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. “Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024,

Ranveer Singh has also signed a brand-new film that will go on floors as early as April/May 2024. According to our sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh is on the verge of signing a big-budget action thriller with National Award-Winning director, Aditya Dhar.

