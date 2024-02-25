SAG Awards 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White and Ali Wong Bag One Each
Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Barbra Streisand's legendary body of work at the SAG Awards. Streisand's iconic contributions include classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star is Born, inspiring generations of artists worldwide.
The Bear continues its winning streak at the SAG Awards, clinching the Ensemble in a Comedy Series award. The cast's impeccable chemistry and comedic timing shine once again, solidifying the show's status as a beloved favorite among viewers.
The beloved cast of Modern Family reunites onstage at the SAG Awards, evoking waves of nostalgia and joy among fans. Their heartwarming reunion celebrates the enduring legacy of the iconic sitcom and the cherished bonds forged over the years.
Steven Yeun claims the Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for his compelling performance in Beef at the SAG Awards 2024. His portrayal resonates deeply, showcasing his undeniable talent and dedication to his craft.
The actor thanks his family, his wife, his mom, and his dad who 'didn't say no hard enough.'
Da'Vine Joy Randolph triumphs in the category of Female In a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her remarkable performance in The Holdovers.
The actress thanks her supporting cast, her team, and her family for this victory!
Pedro Pascal claims the Male Actor in a Drama Series award for his captivating portrayal in The Last Of Us at the SAG Awards 2024. His win solidifies his talent and dedication to the craft of acting.
'This is wrong for a lot of reasons,' lists out Pedro but seems to be having the time of his life.
Ayo Edebiri secures another victory for her role in The Bear, triumphing in the category of Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards. Her win highlights her comedic prowess and stellar contribution to the series.
In a moment of triumph, Ali Wong secures the Female Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series Award for her outstanding performance in "Beef." Her win underscores her remarkable talent and contributions to the television landscape.
Jeremy Allen White celebrates a milestone as he clinches his inaugural SAG Award for his performance in The Bear, marking a significant achievement in his career and earning recognition for his exceptional talent in the industry.
As the iconic cast of The Devil Wears Prada reunites after years apart, their presence ignites an electric atmosphere filled with anticipation and fond memories. Their reunion on stage not only symbolizes the timeless impact of the film but also sparks a wave of excitement and nostalgia among fans worldwide.
The Actor cannot seem to wait to get home and get the show's recommendations on Netflix. The crowd cheers as the host pulls the show live.