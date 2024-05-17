Kep1er reportedly to disband following unsuccessful contract extension discussions; agency refutes

On May 16, it was reported that 7 members of Kep1er had decided to extend contracts and continue group activities while Kang Yeseo and Mashiro were still in between negotiations.

Things took an unseen turn when it was reported that kep1er allegedly disbanded after failed contract negotiations for an extension, which shocked everyone. However, Kep1er’s agency refuted all rumors of disbandment.

Kep1er’s agency says the disbandment rumors are untrue and contract extension discussions are still afoot

On May 17 KST, many reports came flooding in from Korean media outlets that despite previous reports of 7 Kep1er members extending contracts and another two in negotiations, the group has disbanded. The news took everyone by shock as it was before reported that Kep1er would continue group activities even if Kang Yeseo and Mashiro did not continue, as a seven-member group.

To the respite of everyone, however, Kep1er’s agency WakeOne came forward following rumors of the group disbanding and issued an official statement.

The label denied all reports and rumors of Kep1er’s disbandment and revealed that the contract extension negotiations and discussions with the members are still in progress in accordance with their previous statement. Nothing else has been said up till now and fans await good news. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Kep1er?

Kep1er was formed through the idol survival program Girls Planet 999 in 2021 and is under WakeOne Entertainment. The group consists of nine members: Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Dayeon, Yujin, Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Xiaoting, Hikaru, and Mashiro. As of now, whether kep1er will continue or disband is undecided.

Meanwhile, Kep1er dropped its pre-release single Straight Line on April 23, 2024, along with a music video. The group released its first Japanese full album Kep1going on May 8, 2024.

In other news, Kep1er will also release their first Korean studio album Kep1going on on June 3, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The group has unveiled its track list for the same with a total of 10 tracks which includes the Korean version of Straight Line and Grand Prix. The title song Shooting Star of the album will be accompanied by a music video released on the same day.

ALSO READ: Kep1er: 143 Entertainment says 'still in discussion' about Kang Yeseo and Mashiro's extension of contracts