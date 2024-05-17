Calling Karisma Kapoor a style icon is an understatement. Her Instagram feed overflows with chic looks, ranging from modern Western wear to timeless traditionals. Each outfit is a masterclass in versatility, inspiring you to recreate her stunning looks for every occasion.

The Murder Mubarak actress has shown her love for pretty dresses, once again in a flowy red and white printed outfit, and we can’t keep calm about the incomparable gorgeousness. Let's take a look at Karisma's elegant ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor’s graceful red and white look:

The Zero actress made a strong case for maxi dresses in her recent ensemble choice. The gorgeous dress boasted of an interesting modern art-like design. While the fitted waist skillfully accentuated her slender and enviable frame, the wrap-up style and the free-flowing silhouette of the overall dress gave it a rather easy-breezy appeal that is perfect for one's summer needs.

The piece exuded elegance, adorned with delicate splatter-like motifs and a unique semi-formal style with a collared neckline. However, the sultry slit at the edge of the dress also added a sensual twist.

The oversized and rolled-up sleeves of the dress lend a laid-back touch to her overall look. To complement her resplendent ensemble, the actress chose matching strappy white heels. These heels also added to the cool summer-ready appeal of the whole look.

This statement piece definitely made a case for Karisma’s ability to rock whatever she chooses to wear.

Karisma’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Kapoor’s love for styling and paying attention to every detail is clearly visible through her gorgeous accessory choices. To complement her stunning maxi dress, she opted for golden Gen-Z-approved medium-sized hoop earrings. She also added matching layered rings to complete the ensemble. These pretty picks perfectly accentuated the hues of her dress.

In terms of her makeup, Karisma chose a subtle look with a radiant base. She opted for subtle eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a bit of volumizing mascara. She also added a bit of rouge blush and shimmery highlighter to elevate her look. However, her bold red lipstick was the highlight of the whole makeup look.

The Andaz Apna Apna actress tied her dark locks up into a high ponytail with a middle parting. With this, she rounded off her modern look elegantly. Karisma Kapoor’s latest look is the perfect choice if you’ve been looking for chic and breezy traditional dresses for an upcoming date or chill sesh with the gang.

So, what did you think of Karisma’s look? Let us know in the comments.

