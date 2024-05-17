Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa had a decent first week at the box office, thanks to good numbers internationally. The film, featuring Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal, grossed a total of Rs. 18.40 crore worldwide in its first week. Of this, Rs. 7.90 crore was from the Indian market, while the overseas markets contributed Rs. 10.50 crore (USD 1.26 million).

The Indian numbers are not completely bad, especially in the context of the dry patch the Punjabi film industry has been going through. The film had a slow start initially but the weekend trend was strong. From there it needed to maintain closer to its Friday numbers on Monday, but it couldn’t do that, experiencing a sharp drop. Fortunately, the film stabilised a bit on the subsequent weekdays and that gives it some hope for the second week.

The box office collections of Shinda Shinda No Papa at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 1.10 crore

Saturday - Rs. 1.70 crore

Sunday - Rs. 2.40 crore

Monday - Rs. 75 lakh

Tuesday - Rs. 70 lakh

Wednesday - Rs. 65 lakh

Thursday - Rs. 60 lakh

The Punjabi film industry has been having a tough time at the box office for some time with just one major hit (Jatt Nu Chudail Takri) since Mastaney last summer. Shinda Shinda No Papa had a good trailer but the numbers are not to that level. The next month will see a couple of major releases including Kudi Haryane Val Di, Ni Main Sass Kutni 2 and the biggest film of the year Jatt and Juliet 3. The hope is that these June releases will perform strongly and provide some relief to the industry.

The territorial breakdown for Shinda Shinda No Papa is as follows:

Area Gross East Punjab Rs. 5.90 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.00 Cr. INDIA Rs. 7.90 Cr. Canada USD 600,000 Australia USD 275,000 United States USD 130,000 United Kingdom USD 105,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,260,000

(Rs. 10.50 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 18.40 Cr.

