Shinda Shinda No Papa box office collections: Gippy Grewal film has Decent First Week of 18.50 Crore Worldwide

Shinda Shinda No Papa has grossed Rs. 18.40 crore worldwide in its first week. Of this, Rs. 7.90 crore was from the Indian box office, while the overseas contributed Rs. 10.50 crore.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on May 17, 2024  |  12:56 PM IST |  4.3K
Shinda Shinda No Papa.
Shinda Grewal and Gippy Grewal in Shinda Shinda No Papa (image courtesy of Humble Motion Pictures)

Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa had a decent first week at the box office, thanks to good numbers internationally. The film, featuring Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal, grossed a total of Rs. 18.40 crore worldwide in its first week. Of this, Rs. 7.90 crore was from the Indian market, while the overseas markets contributed Rs. 10.50 crore (USD 1.26 million).

The Indian numbers are not completely bad, especially in the context of the dry patch the Punjabi film industry has been going through. The film had a slow start initially but the weekend trend was strong. From there it needed to maintain closer to its Friday numbers on Monday, but it couldn’t do that, experiencing a sharp drop. Fortunately, the film stabilised a bit on the subsequent weekdays and that gives it some hope for the second week.

The box office collections of Shinda Shinda No Papa at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 1.10 crore
Saturday - Rs. 1.70 crore
Sunday - Rs. 2.40 crore
Monday - Rs. 75 lakh
Tuesday - Rs. 70 lakh
Wednesday - Rs. 65 lakh
Thursday - Rs. 60 lakh

Total - Rs. 7.90 crore

The Punjabi film industry has been having a tough time at the box office for some time with just one major hit (Jatt Nu Chudail Takri) since Mastaney last summer. Shinda Shinda No Papa had a good trailer but the numbers are not to that level. The next month will see a couple of major releases including Kudi Haryane Val Di, Ni Main Sass Kutni 2 and the biggest film of the year Jatt and Juliet 3. The hope is that these June releases will perform strongly and provide some relief to the industry.

The territorial breakdown for Shinda Shinda No Papa is as follows:

Area Gross
East Punjab Rs. 5.90 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 2.00 Cr. 
   
INDIA Rs. 7.90 Cr. 
   
Canada USD 600,000 
Australia USD 275,000 
United States USD 130,000 
United Kingdom USD 105,000 
Rest of World USD 150,000 
   
OVERSEAS USD 1,260,000 
(Rs. 10.50 Cr.) 
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 18.40 Cr. 

