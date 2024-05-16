Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps onto the red carpet, let's take a look at her iconic yellow saree from her Cannes debut

Yet again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood beauty queen who makes everyone fall for her magic, is back at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Aishwarya is a frequent visitor to Cannes, and this time also she is stepping onto the red carpet. Before that, let us take you back to her first visit to Cannes for the movie Devdas, along with Shahrukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

This appearance holds special significance as she showcased her film to the global audience captivating all with its grandeur and emotional depth, and received widespread acclaim. Let's walk down the memory lane.

Aishwarya Rai’s first Cannes appearance

For the premiere of her film Devdas at the 55th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in a yellow saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The vibrant colour and intricate design of her saree perfectly complemented her beauty, earning her accolades as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the event.

The Bollywood diva's yellow saree screamed for attention at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002. The saree was adorned with beautifully embellished borders running along its length, and the tiny golden round dots were scattered on the saree making it even more appealing.

Aishwarya combined the elegant saree with a half-sleeved blouse that carried the same embroidery and embellishments as the saree, thus giving a uniform look. Her exquisite saree was befitting of her resplendent beauty, making her stand out among others. People who were lucky to catch a glimpse of her elegant appearance still marvel at it.

Aishwarya Rai’s glam and accessories

Alongside her mesmerising saree, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress adorned herself with opulent gold jewellery featuring a heavy gold necklace and earrings. Her make-up was equally enchanting in the shades of golden and bronze. She opted for a golden eyeshadow that accentuated her eyes, complemented by a golden bindi on her forehead finishing her traditional look.

A vibrant shade of red glossy lipstick added a touch of colour to her look, while mascara-laden lashes defined her eyes. Rosy cheeks added a hint of blush to her complexion, completing her radiant appearance. With her hair left open and gracefully side-parted, she looked like the queen she is.

However, since the beginning of her two-decades-long journey at Cannes, she has been amazing to us. Now as her highly anticipated Cannes return in 2024 draws closer, fans as well as fashion critics are eagerly waiting for the grand moment. We would get to see Aishwarya on the Red Carpet with an aura of grace and elegance, just like in the previous years when she conquered our hearts.

