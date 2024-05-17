Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla is enjoying immense love and popularity owing to her acting chops in the daily soap. She has earned a place in the hearts of the audience, just like the previous female leads, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod. However, there’s a lesser-known talent of Samridhhi; she is a voice-over artist and has dubbed many projects. And, the latest one is none other than Bridgerton Season 3: Part One.

Samridhii Shukla dubs for the Hindi version of Bridgerton

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to social media a few hours back and uploaded a poster of Bridgerton Season 3 and shared the news of her giving her voice to one of the characters in the Hindi version of the series. It was the 5th Bridgerton child, Eloise Bridgerton played by Claudia Jessie, that Samridhhi Shukla has dubbed for.

Check out Samridhii Shukla’s Instagram story here:

In the caption, she wrote, "New season out now! Hear me as Eloise in the Hindi version of Bridgerton dubbed by #Shubhasstudios and my favourite girl @mindy_atwork"

Samridhii Shukla as a voice-over artist

It's not the first time that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress dubbed a series or movie. She began her voice-over career when she was just eleven, and over the years, she lent her voice to popular cartoon shows like Doraemon, Little Singham, and Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, among others.

Talking about her stint in Bollywood, earlier this year, she revealed that she had the opportunity to lend her voice to the renowned Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in the Disney version of the movie Brahmastra. Next, she worked on Animal, dubbing Triptii Dimri's voice.

Speaking of her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shukla essays the role of Abhira Sharma. After Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a leap, she was introduced as Akshara and Abhinav's daughter. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan's growing distance between each other.

