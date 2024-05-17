7 TV shows with Hwang In Yeop that are unskippable

Hwang In Yeop, a multitalented South Korean actor, model, and singer has made waves in the entertainment industry with his captivating performances in various television shows. Rising to prominence with his breakout role in the hit drama True Beauty, where he charmed audiences as the brooding yet endearing Han Seojun, he solidified his status as a sought-after actor.

His versatility shone through in projects like 18 Again, The Sound of Magic, and Why Her, showcasing his range across different genres. With an international fanbase and successful ventures like his global fan meeting tour, Hwang In Yeop continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his undeniable charm and talent.

7 Hwang In Yeop dramas to add to your watchlist

1. W.H.Y

Cast: Jung Gun Joo, Hwang In Yeop, Oh Ah Yun, Yoo Dong Guk, Lee Ji Won

Director: Park Dhan Hee

Runtime: 12 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: November 10, 2018

In this drama, titled W.H.Y, Yeon Woo's heartbreak propels him on a journey of self-discovery and healing. With the support of his friends, he embarks on a trip to Jeju Island where unexpected encounters with two intriguing girls offer him a chance at closure and a fresh start.

As Yeon Woo played by Jung Gun Joo, navigates through his emotions and seeks answers to his unanswered questions, he learns valuable lessons about love, friendship, and moving forward.

2. The Tale of Nokdu

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Kim So Hyun, Kang Tae Oh, Jung Joon Ho, Hwang In Yeop

Director: Kim Dong Hwi

Runtime: 35 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: September 30, 2019

Set in the Joseon dynasty, The Tale of Nokdu follows the journey of Jeon Nokdu, who disguises himself as a woman to unravel the mysteries of a women-only village. Alongside him is Dong Dong Joo, a determined young woman seeking revenge for her family's honor.

As they navigate secrets and schemes, their paths intertwine with Prince Neungyang, whose charming facade hides his ambitions. Amidst political intrigue and personal vendettas, the series explores themes of identity, love, and betrayal in a captivating historical setting.

3. 18 Again

Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, Hwang In Yeop

Director: Ha Byung Hoon

Runtime: 67-75 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: September 21, 2020

18 Again follows the story of Hong Dae Young, a 37-year-old man whose life takes a dramatic turn when his body miraculously transforms into his 18-year-old self. Portrayed by Lee Do Hyun, the young Dae Young navigates high school life while retaining his mature mindset.

Meanwhile, his wife, Jung Da Jung, played by Kim Ha Neul, grapples with her feelings towards the younger version of her husband. As they unravel family secrets and rediscover themselves, the series explores themes of second chances, love, and family bonds.

4. True Beauty

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Park Yoona, Hwang In Yeop

Director: Kim Sang Hyeop

Runtime: 73 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: December 9, 2020

True Beauty revolves around Lim Jukyung, a high school student who conceals her insecurities about her appearance behind heavy makeup. Played by Moon Ga Young, Jukyung's transformation earns her the title of a ‘goddess’ among her peers, unaware of her true self.

She navigates friendships with Lee Suho, portrayed by Cha Eun Woo, a cold but popular classmate, and Han Seojun, played by Hwang In Yeop, a former idol trainee with a troubled past. As Jukyung pursues her dream of becoming a cosmetologist, the series explores themes of self-acceptance, friendship, and identity.

5. The Sound of Magic

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun

Director: Kim Seong Yoon

Runtime: 62-77 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: May 6, 2022

The Sound of Magic is a musical drama centered around Yoon Ah Yi, a struggling student who has lost faith in magic. When she encounters Ri Eul, a mysterious magician who refuses to grow up, her perspective begins to shift.

Alongside her classmate Na Il Deung, they embark on a journey of rediscovery and self-discovery, delving into the realms of wonder and imagination. With a captivating storyline and stellar performances by Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Yeop, the series explores themes of hope, dreams, and the power of belief.

6. Why Her

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Seo Hyun Jin, Huh Joon Ho,

Director: Park Soo Jin

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Why Her is a gripping K-drama series that follows the journey of Oh Soo Jae, a highly skilled lawyer who faces unexpected challenges leading to her demotion as an adjunct professor. As she navigates this new chapter in her life, she encounters Gong Chan, a compassionate law student with a painful past.

Their bond grows amidst the backdrop of Choi Tae Kook, the chairman of TK Law Firm, whose actions blur the lines between right and wrong. With stellar performances by Seo Hyunjin, Hwang In Yeop, and Huh Joon Ho, the series delves into themes of ambition, love, and morality.

7. Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, and Choi Moo Sung

Director: Kim Seung Ho

Runtime: Yet to be announced

Seasons: N/A

Release Date: Yet to be announced

Family by Choice is a coming-of-age drama set to captivate audiences in the latter half of 2024 on JTBC. Based on the highly acclaimed Chinese drama Go Ahead, this series delves into the lives of Kim Sanha, Yoon Joo Won, and Kang Hae Joon, who grow up as siblings despite not sharing blood ties.

Their intertwined journey, marked by past traumas and eventual reunion, promises to explore themes of family dynamics, love, and friendship in a compelling narrative. Led by a talented cast including Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung, Family by Choice is poised to resonate with viewers as it delves into the complexities of relationships.

Hwang In Yeop's television shows offer a diverse range of stories, each showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. From the upcoming heartwarming family dynamics of Family by Choice to the captivating romance of True Beauty and the magical journey in The Sound of Magic, Hwang In Yeop has left an indelible mark on the K-drama landscape.

With his compelling performances and ability to portray a wide array of characters, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Whether it's navigating complex relationships or embarking on transformative journeys, Hwang In Yeop's TV shows promise engaging storytelling and memorable viewing experiences for fans of all genres.

