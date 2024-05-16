Imagine a fashion mood board that blends timeless elegance with Gen-Z-approved youthful charm. That's the magic of Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari's style. The iconic actress and her rising star daughter have taken the fashion world by storm, each bringing their own twist to trendy outfits. Whether it's rocking bold reds on the red carpet or mastering the art of effortless chic, their social media presence is a masterclass in fashion for every generation.

After all, Shweta and Palak’s social media accounts are treasure troves of fashion gems. From chic dresses to stunning sarees, let's see how they rock every outfit to be inspired by their mother-daughter style synergy.

5 fits that prove Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari’s style statement is on fleek:

Exceptionally stylish dresses:

The fashionably fabulous mother-daughter duo knows how to turn heads with their fashion choices. This is especially true for their cool and chic western ensembles. They both love to flaunt their curves and fashion sense in the most awesome dresses. From fabulous floral-printed and pleated dresses to form-fitting and embellished mini-dresses, or comfortable and easy-breezy printed maxi dresses, they always know just what to wear for every occasion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Incomparable saree games:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress and her mother are both great at wearing and carrying ethnic wear like a true queen. They know how to turn heads in the most exceptional traditional ensembles. This is especially true for the fabulous sarees worn by the sassy duo. Whether it’s a mint green and pink-hued printed drape with a nature-inspired print on it or the floral-printed saree with a fabulous design and unique scalloped edges, they always make us swoon for these ensembles.

Advertisement

Classy formal looks:

One of the most trendy aesthetics that modern fashion queens have been acing these days is corporate core. They are taking seemingly boardroom-ready ensembles and effortlessly upgrading and modernizing them to serve fashion fabulousness. Whether it’s a black co-ord set with a waistcoat and flared sequinned pants or a lined co-ord set with a cropped collared shirt and matching straight-fit pants, they always inspire us to up our style game.

Beautiful kurta sets:

The duo’s ethnic wear game always rocks, and it also includes comfortable and classy kurta sets. These easy-breezy sets with exquisite designs and ravishing silhouettes also help the mother and daughter serve ethnic elegance and allure. Be it a black-and-white monochromatic set with intricate Chikankari hand embroidery or a beautiful head-to-toe white set with elegant nature-inspired embroidery and a rather oversized silhouette, they both are just great.

Vacation wear finesse:

Going on a family vacation is one of our favorite things to do with our loved ones. These memories we will cherish and hold close to our hearts, for the rest of our life. But, that’s not all. They also leave us with major vacation wear inspiration. Are you wondering what to pack up for the upcoming vacation season? Well, the mother-daughter duo’s vacation wear picks are also amazing. From a crochet co-ord set to a stylish maxi dress with a slit, we’re totally taking notes!

Now, imagine a world where fashion is a conversation between generations as moms and daughters swap style tips and strut down the street like a fierce fashion posse. Inspired by the Tiwari twosome, are you ready to rewrite the fashion rulebook and upgrade your fashion game?

Which of these outfits from Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari’s wardrobe are your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: 9 celebrity-approved tea party outfits that are bound to turn heads: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani