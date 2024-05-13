Minimalist Quotes: De-clutter Your Mind And Feel At Ease

In a world where everyone is running at a fast speed for luxury, money, and success, the concept of minimalism helps one focus on what truly matters. Simply put, minimalism is all about creating a lifestyle where you make mindful choices without giving in to the whims and fancies of the world. In the realm of minimalism, distractions are eliminated and life experiences are given more value than worldly possessions.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that being a minimalist helps one build a happy and stable life by prioritizing things that align with one's aspirations. Amidst the chaos, minimalism truly serves as a reminder to let go of things that are not needed and free ourselves to enjoy simplicity. In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the world of minimalism and understand its power with the help of minimalist quotes. But before that, let’s take a sneak peek at what this concept is all about!

What Is Minimalism?

Minimal art, also known as ABC art, focuses more on the basic elements of an art piece and is displayed in a simple and refined manner.

Soon the concept of minimalism took over the world of music, too. In the world of music, favor was given to explorations of timbre to support minimalism.

Today, this concept is not confined to music and art. It has made its impact all over the world, and for good reasons. As explained above, minimalism is all about de-cluttering and being grateful for what you have. People who practice minimalism make intentional choices about what to buy, how to organize their space, and where to put their energy — all with the intention of finding beauty in simpler things and being in touch with their truest selves.

Contrary to what people believe, minimalism is not about depriving yourself of your basic needs — it’s more about giving importance to essentials and needs, gaining clarity, and focusing on aspects that truly matter. This helps people have a greater sense of fulfillment — plus, living in a world that only focuses on monetary success, minimalism brings a fresh change in how we see our lives.

By embracing an easy and simple life and getting rid of material possessions, they easily navigate through difficult challenges and find themselves much happier than they ever were. These simplicity quotes we have shared today in this article will help you embrace the power of minimalism and have a beautiful life! Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the best quotes about minimalism and feel grateful!

Simple Minimalist Quotes

1. "Stop trying to impress others with the things that you own. Begin inspiring them by the way that you live." — Unknown

2. "Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful." — William Morris

3. “Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It's your masterpiece after all.” ― Nathan W. Morris

4. "I've learned that minimalism isn't about what you own, it's about why you own it." ― Brian Gardner

5. “I am a minimalist. I like saying the most with the least.” ― Bob Newhart

6. “It is not the man who has too little, but the man who craves more, that is poor.” — Seneca

7. "Your home is living space, not storage space." — Unknown

8. “Real happiness is cheap enough, yet how dearly we pay for its counterfeit.” — Hosea Ballou

9. "I would rather own a little and see the world, than own the world and see a little." — Alexander Sattler

10. “My goal is no longer to get more done, but rather to have less to do.” ― Francine Jay

11. “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” ― Confucius

12. “Minimalism is the intentional promotion of the things we most value and the removal of anything that distracts us from it.” ― Joshua Becker

13. "It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials." ― Bruce Lee

14. “I’ve learned that minimalism is not about what you own, it’s about why you own it.” — Brain Knapp Gardner

15. “I am beginning to learn that it is the sweet, simple things in life which are the real ones after all. “ — Laura Ingalls Wilder

16. “Start to think about what really matters to you. If you aren’t sure at first, don’t worry. Sometimes you have to get rid of the things that don’t matter to let the things that do rise to the surface.” ― Courtney Carver

Inspiring Minimalist Quotes

17. “Any intelligent fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius — and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction.” ― E.F. Schumacher

18. "We don't buy things with money. We buy them with hours from our lives." — Unknown

19. “There are two ways to be rich: One is by acquiring much, and the other is by desiring little.” — Jackie French Koller

20. “The first step in crafting the life you want is to get rid of everything you don't.” ― Joshua Becker

21. “A little simplification would be the first step toward rational living, I think.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

22. "In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

23. "It is always the simple that produces the marvelous." — Amelia Barr

24. “A man must be able to cut a knot, for everything cannot be untied; he must know how to disengage what is essential from the detail in which it is enwrapped, for everything cannot be equally considered; in a word, he must be able to simplify his duties, his business and his life.” — Henri Frederic Amiel

25. “I believe that a simple and unassuming manner of life is best for everyone, best both for the body and the mind.” — Albert Einstein

26. “If you will stay close to nature, to its simplicity, to the small things hardly noticeable, those things can unexpectedly become great and immeasurable.” ― Rainer Maria Rilke

27. "Simplicity is about subtracting the obvious and adding the meaningful." ― John Maeda

28. “When you can't let your stuff go, your stuff won't let you move forward.” ― Peter Walsh

29. “The ability to simplify means to eliminate the unnecessary so that the necessary may speak.” ― Hans Hofmann

Short Minimalist Quotes

30. “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” — Leonardo Da Vinci

31. “Live simply, so others may simply live.” — Mahatma Gandhi

32. “The greatest ideas are the simplest.” ― William Golding

33. “Anything simple always interests me.” — David Hockney

34. "Simplicity is a prerequisite for reliability." — Edsger Dijkstra

35. “Your home is living space, not storage space.” ― Francine Jay

36. "Simplicity is a state of mind." ― Charles Wagne

37. “The simplest things are often the truest.” ― Richard Bach

38. “Smile, breathe and go slowly.” ― Thich Nhat Hanh

39. “The things you own end up owning you.” — Joshua Fields Millburn

40. “Clutter and confusion are failures of design, not attributes of information.” — Edward Tuft

41. “Collect moments, not things.” — Paulo Coelho

42. “For the more limited, if adequate, is always preferable.” — Aristotle

43. “There's happiness in having less.” — Fumio Sasaki

Deep Minimalist Quotes

44. “The intention of voluntary simplicity is not to dogmatically live with less. It’s a more demanding intention of living with balance. This is a middle way that moves between the extremes of poverty and indulgence.” — Duane Elgin

45. “The trouble with simple living is that, though it can be joyful, rich, and creative, it isn’t simple.” — Doris Janzen Longacre

46. “There is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth.” ― Leo Tolstoy

47. “A vocabulary of truth and simplicity will be of service throughout your life.” — Winston Churchill

48. “Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive.” ― Joanne Harris

49. “Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.” ― Isaac Newton

50. “As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler; solitude will not be solitude, poverty will not be poverty, nor weakness weakness.” ― Henry David Thoreau

51. “Any half-awake materialist well knows – that which you hold holds you.” ― Tom Robbins

52. “I've found that the less stuff I own, the less my stuff owns me.” ― Nathan W. Morris

53. “It’s not the greatest but the little things that show us the path and guide us home.” ― Bhuwan Thapaliya

54. “The greatest step towards a life of simplicity is to learn to let go.” ― Steve Maraboli

55. "The process of facing and selecting our possessions can be quite painful. It forces us to confront our imperfections and inadequacies and the foolish choices we made in the past." ― Marie Kondo

Best Motivational Minimalist Quotes

56. “As I grew older, I realized that it was much better to insist on the genuine forms of nature, for simplicity is the greatest adornment of art.” — Albrecht Durer

57. "I have just three things to teach: simplicity, patience, compassion. These three are your greatest treasures." — Lao Tzu

58. “If one’s life is simple, contentment has to come. Simplicity is extremely important for happiness. Having few desires, feeling satisfied with what you have, is very vital: satisfaction with just enough food, clothing, and shelter to protect yourself from the elements.” — The Dalai Lama

59. “There are two ways to be rich: One is by acquiring much, and the other is by desiring little.” — Jack French Koller

60. “Possessions, outward success, publicity, luxury - to me these have always been contemptible. I believe that a simple and unassuming manner of life is best for everyone, best for both the body and the mind.” ― Albert Einstein

61. “Enjoy the simple, the natural and the plain. Along with that comes the ability to do things spontaneously and have them work.” — Benjamin Hoff

62. “The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less.” — Socrates

63. “It is not how much we have, but how much we enjoy, that makes happiness.” — Charles Spurgeon

64. “If we can’t find peace and happiness there, it’s not going to come from the outside.” — Tenzin Palmo

Aesthetic Minimalist Quotes

65. “The art of art, the glory of expression and the sunshine of the light of letters, is simplicity.” — Walt Whitman

66. "Order and simplification are the first steps toward the mastery of a subject." — Thomas Mann

67. “Beauty of style and harmony and grace and good rhythm depend on simplicity.” — Plato

68. "Simplicity is the outcome of technical subtlety. It is the goal, not the starting point." — Maurice Saatchi

69. "Almost all quality improvement comes via simplification of design, manufacturing, layout, processes, and procedures." — Tom Peters

70. “One can furnish a room very luxuriously by taking out furniture rather than putting it in.” — Francis Jourdain

In the words of Lance Wallnau, “Complexity is impressive, but simplicity is genius” — this quote clearly indicates the importance of building a space that’s filled with things that you really need and getting rid of excess possessions that have no impact on your life other than boosting your ego. Plus, minimalism isn’t only about de-cluttering your space but also about cherishing small things in life, being grateful for what you have, and being happy with being simple. Minimalist quotes reflect on the importance of liberation people feel when they lead a simple and plain life, so go through these quotes and imbibe the beauty of being a minimalist.