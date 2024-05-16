Airports aren't just transit hubs anymore; they're fashion runways in their own right. And Bollywood's leading ladies, Kiara Advani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are pros at navigating through them in style.

These style icons always create jaw-dropping fashion statements that inspire us, just like they did with their latest fits as they headed to attend the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Why don’t we delve into the details of Kiara Advani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfits to better understand and learn how to recreate their airport style?

Kiara Advani’s charming beige and white fit:

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress always makes the right choices to showcase her style whenever she steps out. This is especially true for her airport-ready ensembles. Earlier today, she was papped in a beige and white semi-formal and modish ensemble that screamed all things enchanting, chill, and comfortable.

Her outfit featured an oversized full-sleeve beige shirt-sweater with unique and incredible fabric detailing. This piece had a high neckline that gave it a rather sophisticated edge. Even the contrasting white sleeves of her outfit looked just exquisite!

She paired the sweater with matching beige high-waisted and floor-length pants. The straight fit and flare style of the pants were just right compared to the oversized silhouette of the shirt sweater. The Good Newwz actress also layered this fit with an oversized beige trench coat and completed her ensemble with white sneakers that had slightly raised platform heels.

The JugJugg Jeeyo star kept things basic for a simple look, keeping her accessories to a bare minimum. She wore stunning sunglasses that added a touch of awesomeness to her entire outfit. She also added a beige Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Medium tote interlace leather bag. This iconic piece, made in Italy, came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 5,42,232.

However, it was Kiara’s heartwarming smile that took the crown for this one. Lastly, her locks were tied and styled into a high bun with a back-combed look that made sure her face was visible. This elegant hairdo was perfect for trips.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s blue and black fit:

The Dhoom 2 actress always makes her mark with her fiery fashion sense, and her recent airport look was proof of the same! She was papped in a blue and black semi-formal that looked amazing on her. The voguish appeal of her outfit also left us with some major fashion inspiration in terms of lavishly layered ensembles.

The Devdas actress’ outfit featured a black long sweater. This piece had a circular neckline that gave the ensemble a rather alluring edge. This was further paired with contrasting high-waisted and floor-length black pants with a wide-legged silhouette. The fit of these pants ensured that the diva’s outfit was comfortable and travel-friendly.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress completed her outfit by layering it with an oversized blue trench coat. She completed her ensemble with black sneakers to give the whole look a sporty vibe.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya decided to embrace minimalism by forgoing accessories for this look. However, even she couldn’t resist adding a high-end black Gucci bag with a brown bamboo top handle to give it a luxe twist and subtly elevate her look. She also went with a subtle but radiant makeup look with her signature shade of red lipstick, showcasing her natural beauty most perfectly.

On the other hand, Aish left her dark and luscious locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. This hairdo ensured her face was framed beautifully as her tresses cascaded freely.

How to recreate the trench coat airport outfit?

If you're inspired to channel your inner Kiara or Aishwarya for your next look but don't have a similar shirt, you can easily substitute it with any plain, oversized collared shirt.

Layer it with a sweater with a comfy silhouette. You can also go with a plain, loose tee or a camisole for a laid-back twist. Further, add your favorite matching pants for a complete look. For a more summer-friendly vibe, you can also swap these for a skirt or shorts.

Then layer the look with a matching trench coat for a semi-formal vibe. Lastly, if sneakers aren't your go-to for airport footwear, consider opting for flat sandals instead to maintain comfort and style. You can also add some extra accessories like a tote bag, hoop earrings, a wristwatch, or a pendant for the final twist.

So, what did you think of Kiara Advani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s looks? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section right away!

