Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Enjoying Date Night at Lake Como Italy in USD 21K Per Night Villa

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gotten some free time ahead of their resuming Eras Tour and NFL season, respectively. The power couple took advantage of it and went on a romantic dinner in Italy so that they could spend some quality time together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy romantic date night dinner at Lake Como in USD 21k per night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Lake Como in Italy on May 15, as per People's report. Soon after the 14-time Grammy winner singer was done with the Eras Tour concert in Paris, the couple went on a luxurious candlelight dinner date.

Meanwhile, the power couple are staying in an expensive 18th century Grand Hotel Tremezzo at $21,000 per night and they are staying there for three nights, reported the Daily Mail.

The luxury waterside villa has six suites with private bathrooms with a private pool behind the property. It has a beautiful Lake Como view, a private chef, a team of housekeepers and a sitting area which can accommodate around 12 people.

The singer and the American footballer couple were enjoying their opulent dinner on a small table which made them sit closer to each other. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the 87th show of Eras Tour memorable

As we await the grand opening of the Eras Tour in Italy, Taylor Swift is coming off a memorable concert where her NFL beau travelled to Paris to support his pop star girlfriend.

Advertisement

The Shake it Off singer dedicated a few songs from her new album The Tortured Poets Department including So High School which she performed in front of Kelce for the first time.

On the other hand, the highest-paid tight end was seen dancing all over the concert, smiling and capturing memories while the Lover singer blew kisses and dedicated some lyrics to the Kansas City Chiefs player.

The two had a memorable night with Taylor wearing Chiefs Chiefs-themed dress (Red and Yellow) and singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” with Travis in the audience.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Likely to Follow Taylor Swift All Over the World for Eras Tour During NFL Offseason; DEETS Inside