Heart Signal 2's Song Da Eun again hints at dating BTS' Jimin with now-deleted photo; fans express anger

BTS fans are outraged following rumors of BTS member Jimin potentially dating actress Song Da Eun after she allegedly dropped hints on Instagram. Speculation about Jimin's romantic life with Song Da Eun has been circulating for the past two years, and her recent actions have reignited the speculation once more.

BTS’ Jimin’s dating rumors re-ignited by Song Da Eun

In the past, there were rumors about Song Da Eun being romantically involved with BTS’ Jimin, although netizens remained cautious due to the lack of concrete evidence. However, on May 16, Song Da Eun reignited those rumors with her Instagram posts.

The actress shared a video of someone walking, covering their face with a flower. Netizens swiftly noticed the similarity to a photo posted by V featuring Jimin from 2021.

In her subsequent video, Song Da Eun was spotted wearing a shirt that had 'MIC DROP' written on it which is a clear reference to the BTS song of the same name. Following that, she posted another video featuring a yellow ball or balloon, reminiscent of a prop often associated with Jimin.

The final video showcased her dog playing in an apartment setting, which caught the attention of netizens for its resemblance to images of Jimin's apartment seen in a previous BTS documentary.

The situation escalated further when a photo was allegedly shared and subsequently deleted, in which Song Da Eun appeared to display a pair of cases with her and Jimin's names on them. The photo depicted two cases labeled Daeun and Jimin.

Following the post, many accused Song Da Eun of deliberately hinting at a romantic involvement with the Like Crazy singer.

Previous involvement of Song Da Eun with BTS’ Jimin

The rumors surrounding Song Da Eun and BTS' Jimin first surfaced when netizens and a handful of fans noticed photos of the actress at the same places and wearing similar accessories as the global K-pop star.

From paintings to rugs, netizens argued that there were too many shared items to dismiss as mere coincidence. Accusations of dating began to circulate, with Song Da Eun facing a train of hate for her posts that fueled confusion.

Many netizens alleged that she strategically uploaded certain photos at particular dates and times to insinuate a romantic connection with the star. For instance, suspicions arose when she posted an Instagram Story featuring the movie Allied, which Jimin had previously recommended to fans.

Initially, Song Da Eun strongly denied these rumors, stating that she had no personal connection with Jimin and strongly shared with fans that there was no romantic involvement between them and said she would take action against them.

However, she has again come under scrutiny after sharing a photo on her Instagram story that seemed to suggest a romantic link with Jimin.

