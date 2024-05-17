BTS’ RM to release collabs with Little Simz and Moses Sumney for Right Place, Wrong Person; Check full tracklist here

BTS’ RM is all set to drop his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Ahead of its highly-anticipated release, he has finally revealed the full tracklist, followed by some official teaser images. Previously, he already gave a sneak peek of this album with the pre-release track Come back to me.

BTS' RM reveals full tracklist for upcoming solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 17, after a long wait, fans were finally delighted with the full tracklist for RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person. The revelation was also innovative, a puzzle was arranged for fans who can then solve it to find out the tracks included in the album. The 11-song tracklist features Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, LOST!, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and the pre-release track Come back to me.

Check out the full tracklist here along with the link to solve the puzzle:

More about RM's second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person is scheduled to be released on May 24. The pre-release track Come back to me was unveiled on May 10, alongside a conceptual music video. The song is already soaring high on various music platforms and charts including Spotify, iTunes, and more.

The music video for this song also features Pachinko actress Kim Min Ha, American series Beef famed Joseph Lee, alongside RM. The cinematic music video garnered much attention for the BTS member’s diverse emotional portrayal and commendable acting skills that have never been witnessed before.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the upcoming tracks included in Right Place, Wrong Person will encapsulate universal emotions through the honestly penned lyrics by the singer himself. Hence, there’s much excitement to see RM immersing into a new world of music.

More about RM's solo music career

On December 2, 2022, RM made his solo debut with Indigo, his first studio album. It features a total of 10 tracks including Still Life, Yun, Closer, All Day, Change pt.2, Closer, Wild Flower, Lonely, Hectic, Forg_tful, and No.2.

Meanwhile, RM is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment along with the other BTS members. He will likely be jointly discharged with bandmate V on June 10, 2025.

