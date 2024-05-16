Picture this: You are invited to a tea party. You know there are going to be delicate finger sandwiches, fragrant teacups, and lively conversations — it's going to be the typical high-tea experience. But before you even reach there, reality strikes you hard. What should you wear for such elegant occasions?

Well, fret no more, fashion enthusiasts! We’ve got your back. Let’s rock the world of garden tea party outfits by drawing inspiration from the captivating styles of Bollywood's leading actresses. After all, our favorite cup of tea definitely deserves the best fit, doesn’t it?

From classic dress silhouettes to modern co-ord sets, let’s explore a range of elegant ensembles that are sure to help you find out what to wear to garden parties. So, get ready to sip your tea in style, all thanks to the sartorial wisdom and incomparable style of these Bollywood fashion icons.

9 elegant tea party outfits from Bollywood actresses’ wardrobes:

Kareena Kapoor in white dress with slit:

Do you love to carry beautifully delicate looks with light and subtle colors for tea party looks? Well, even that is a rather sophisticated path that you can take for tea party attire. One can take fashion inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan's white dress with a front slit that made us gasp. This wrap-up style dress with oversized sleeves and gold embellishments is a great pick for classy occasions. You can easily wear matching white pumps and even ballet flats to complete the look. Also, feel free to add bling to elevate the same.

Kiara Advani in red crochet midi dress:

If you love to effortlessly slay in stylish western wear picks that make you look all things amazing for basically every party, you must try out crochet ensembles. They not only look amazing but also feel comfortable to wear for parties. In fact, Kiara Advani recently wore a strapless red crochet midi dress with a form-fitting silhouette that would be just perfect for such elegant occasions. You can dress up such picks with statement accessories and heels but, you can also rock the minimalistic look with subtle picks for a vintage tea party.

Sonam Kapoor in a pretty floral-laden frock:

Floral prints are always in, especially in summer and if you’re a big fan of such nature-inspired looks then, you should probably take some fashion inspiration from Sonam Kapoor’s latest look. The diva opted for a white prairie floral dress that screamed perfection. This ensemble featured a romantic frock-like timeless silhouette with puffed sleeves adorned with white ribbon detailing and floral embellishments. You can add floral accessories and even matching pumps or boots to complete your nature lover tea party attire.

Deepika Padukone in sweater and pants:

A lot of people aren’t quite as comfortable in dresses and try to focus on outfits with pants for modern tea party attire for such occasions. These classy ensembles can also be dressed up or carried elegantly to create the most amazing outfits for both formal and semi-formal events. This is exactly what Deepika Padukone did with her beige-and-white look. She wore an oversized collared shirt sweater with matching beige pants and heels to complete the look. You can also wear a fitted skirt and accessories up such looks for an indoor tea party.

Alia Bhatt in vibrant yellow mini-dress:

If you adore vibrant and summer-friendly ensembles that always make you look amazing while making your complexion flow beautifully then, Alia Bhatt’s incomparable mini-dress has got your back. This yellow halter neck outfit by Valentino also had a pleated and free-flowing silhouette with a slight peephole at her neck along with a tie-up at the side. You will realize that adorable dresses are super versatile and can be worn basically any way with the right accessory picks for tea attire.

Katrina Kaif in embellished maxi dress:

When it comes to rocking dresses in the summer many modern divas love to go for easy breezy and comfortable long maxi dresses for tea parties. You can take some versatile fashion inspiration for this, from Katrina Kaif’s latest look. She wore a floral-printed and delicately embellished dress that had us swooning. You can pair such pleated maxi dresses with flat sandals, matching heels, and even ankle-length boots. Remember to add a statement necklace to elevate the deep neckline for formal occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor in black corset with pants:

Are you one of those modern fashion icons who love to flaunt their curves in form-fitting silhouettes, even when it comes to tea party attire? Well, don’t worry, we have got you covered too. Janhvi Kapoor recently wore a head-to-toe black outfit that will definitely leave you feeling inspired. This chic fit, with a flattering silhouette, featured a sleeveless sheer corseted top that looked just incomparable, paired with matching flared black pants. You can complete the look with matching black pumps or even boots. In fact, you can also add a dash of pastel colors with colorful heels and accessories for the perfect tea party look.

Tamannaah Bhatia in fusion printed saree:

When it comes to dressing up for a formal tea party, a lot of fashion queens around the world also choose to effortlessly slay with elegant ethnic attire for the occasion. For this vibe, you can usually go with comfortable and lightweight fusion printed sarees or stylish kurta sets. You can take style inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia who recently rocked a bright red printed saree with a stylish halter neck blouse. To elevate these looks remember to add statement earrings and bracelets with matching strappy sandals. You can even add a radiant makeup look and tea party accessories like pearl necklaces to your tea party outfit.

Ananya Panday in pink knit co-ord set:

Are you a fan of femme and fabulous looks with a mesmerizing hue? Such vibes can easily be achieved with a rather voguish co-ord set. This was recently proven by Ananya Panday’s gorgeous pretty and pink co-ord set. This knit set with a slightly sheer look featured a full-sleeved crop top with a matching calf-length bodycon skirt. These sets will help you accentuate your curves. Feel free to pair them with your favorite heels for the perfectly elegant tea party outfit.

So, with this diverse selection of tea party outfits inspired by Bollywood's leading ladies, we hope that you've found the perfect match for your next high tea soiree. Remember, there are no hard and fast rules here– embrace your personal style and add a touch of celebrity-approved flair to create fashion perfection. After all, a touch of confidence is the ultimate fashion accessory!

Which one of these stylish celeb-approved outfits is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

