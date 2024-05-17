ACM Awards 2024: Old Dominion Bags Group Of the Year

The Old Dominion group has won big during this year's Academy Of Country Music Awards. They bagged the Group Of The Year award.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on May 17, 2024  |  12:11 PM IST |  3.5K
Old Dominion at the ACM Awards (CC: YouTube)
Old Dominion at the ACM Awards (CC: YouTube)

The Academy Of Country Music Awards is one of the most anticipated award functions in the world of music. The competition looked tough as all the nominees in all the categories were highly popular and had their respective fanbases. The anticipation behind the winner of Group Of The Year was high as the fans were eager to know who would take the award home and this category is won by none other than Old Dominion.

Old Dominion wins the Group Of The Year Award

Old Dominion took the Group Of The Year Award during the ACM Awards. The other groups nominated in this category were Flatland Cavalry, Lady A, Little Big Town, and Zac Brown Band.

The band consists of Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, and Geoff Sprung.

The band has released many hits that have captivated the hearts of their fans including, One Man Band, Cant Break Up Now, and I Was On A Boat That Day. The band’s 2023 album titled, Memory Lane, was liked by the audience which helped the band widen their fanbase.

Matthew Ramsey’s acceptance speech during the ACM Awards

Matthew Ramsey, the lead vocalist of the group gave a moving speech while accepting the award. 

The performer addressed his fans as “best in the world”. He added that the band is proud of its fanbase and he expressed gratitude towards them.

He recalled an incident that got the singer thinking about it while sitting in the crowd. He said that 12 years ago, Sprung and him were sitting on his porch and discussing how they wanted their band to be. And a guy came up to turn his water off as the lead vocalist was not able to pay the bill.

The Make It Sweet singer added, “We could not have dreamed that we wouldn't be standing here having won this thing seven years in a row. This is absolutely insane. Thank you guys so much for allowing us to continue to do this. Thank you so much."

As per People, the band won its first ACM awards in 2016 under the category of New Vocal Duo or Group Of The Year.

Credits: People, X, YouTube
Latest Articles