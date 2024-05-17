Suriya 44: Pooja Hegde to star opposite Suriya in upcoming collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya and director Karthik Subbaraj are finally set to collaborate for the very first time in the tentatively titled movie, Suriya 44. With the makers already creating a humongous buzz with the announcement, it seems that a talented leading lady is also set to join them.

In a recent report by DT Next, it has been claimed that actress Pooja Hegde is being eyed to play the lead female role in the movie. If Pooja is roped into the project, then it would mean her first collaboration with both Suriya and the director.

The announcement of this Suriya-Karthik Subbaraj project was made as a surprise, back in March this year. If Pooja is certainly playing a key role in the movie, then it should be an interesting and fresh pair to watch for.

As per a previous report by Vikatan, the film was exclusively written for the actor after Karthik had narrated a one-liner to him.

Moreover, the movie is said to have environmental issues as its backbone. Along with Suriya, the flick also has Malayalam actor Joju George playing a pivotal role. The upcoming film is said to begin shooting from June 2 onwards, starting a 40-day-long schedule in Andaman. Later, the team is expected to move to Ooty and other locations for the rest of the filming.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is all geared up to present his much-anticipated fantasy action flick, Kanguva directed by Siruathai fame Siva. The movie is said to feature the actor in a dual role with one of them even being a tribal warrior.

The film also has Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil debuts with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and many more in key roles. The flick is considered to be one of the most expensive Indian films to date and is slated to release in 2024.

Furthermore, Suriya was supposed to collaborate with director Sudha Kongara next for their tentatively titled movie, Suriya 43. However, due to extensive pre-production still needed for the film, it has been delayed with the actor focusing on the Karthik Subbaraj project next.

