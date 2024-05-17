'Learned lot from them’: BABYMONSTER says BLACKPINK inspired them to become K-pop idols

BABYMONSTER, a newly-formed girl group by YG Entertainment continues their steady rise in the K-pop industry. Since their debut in 2023, the members have consistently proven their potential as future K-pop superstars. Recently, in an interview, they revealed that their senior BLACKPINK has the biggest hand in their continuous achievements.

BABYMONSTER's Pharita and Chiquita reveal BLACKPINK's Lisa 'is like our sister'

On May 16, BABYMONSTER appeared for an interview with Teen Vogue, spilling the beans on their journey and future dreams as K-pop idols. When asked about their inspirations in the industry, many members credited their predecessor BLACKPINK for paving the way.

Thai-born members Chiquita and Pharita expressed gratitude towards Lisa, whom they consider their idol. Especially, Pharita revealed that for her audition she performed BLAKCPINK’s How You Like That, because she looked up to the group.

The talented duo further stated that, after arriving in South Korea Lisa became like their sister and mother at the same time. The BLACKPINK rapper helped them with major advice, one of them being, "No matter if you are at the center or not, you can always shine wherever you are."

Pharita further revealed that Lisa is a massive support system for them and their bond goes beyond advice as they often spend time together as well. Previously, it was revealed that Chiquita and Pharita both thanked the MONEY singer with heart-touching handwritten notes. Their further comments showcase Lisa’s utmost care for their juniors.

BABYMONSTER says BLACKPINK's Jennie gave them crucial advice during training period

On this day, another member Asa revealed that Jennie also gave some crucial advice to them when they were still trainees under YG Entertainment. She said, "Jennie unnie (older sister) told us not to focus on unnecessary parts, but think about making our performance a beautiful experience for the fans.”

The BABYMONSTER members further said that they learned a lot from BLACKPINK’s live stages. The members attended their seniors’ concerts in Korea and observed how they spread their positive energy among the crowd by making ad-libs and hyping them up.

They said though they didn’t yet have a live concert, they are excited to try this kind of fan interaction when they have the opportunity. In addition, the passion for music was clearly present in all the members’ voices and they seemed to have immense respect for their YG Entertainment senior BLACKPINK.

