Arjun Kapoor tells hairstylist 'sexy bana do' as he wraps Singham Again shoot; WATCH his brand new look

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to enthrall the audience with his villainous look in the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. The actor has been wholeheartedly prepping for his role and has also kept a bearded look for the same. Recently, he wrapped up shooting for his part in the movie. Now, taking to social media, Arjun dropped a video of his new look, and it is surely going to sweep you away.

Arjun Kapoor flaunts his new look

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor dropped a video of him getting a new look after the wrap of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. In the video, Arjun can be heard saying 'Sexy Bana Do'.

In the final look, the actor looks dapper in his uber-cool hairstyle and beard. He captioned the post, "Hey Siri, let’s get a haircut."

Check out the video here:

Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again

Recently, the actor wrapped the shooting for his part in Singham Again and took to Instagram to share the update with his fans. Arjun shared a monochromatic picture featuring him and director Rohit Shetty, both standing facing each other.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! (Villain of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe). I have wrapped up my work on Singham Again !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!!”

On Feb 14, 2024, the creators of Singham Again treated fans with the introduction of their villain Arjun Kapoor. The actor also shared the first look with his social media family in which he looks menacing in a negative role.

The first picture features him with blood smeared all over his face while he beams a wicked smile, followed by an impactful photo with Ranveer Singh as the two look into each other’s eyes, seemingly challenging each other.

More about Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe will become larger than life and anticipation for it will also soar high with the stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan amongst others.

With an impressive ensemble cast, the movie is expected to make big bucks at the box office. With the anticipation around the film on an all-time high, cinephiles are also curious to know every minute detail about the film.

