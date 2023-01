Katy Louise Saunders

The world of Hallyu was left gaping at the news of South Korean actor Song Joong Ki’s marriage when on January 30 he wrote a letter to his fans. Announcing how happy he was to be starting a new life full of love, the ‘Reborn Rich’ actor further revealed that he was going to be a father. As the two registered their marriage, he decided to speak to his fans and inform them personally of the good things in his life. He emphasized on the importance of his promise in his life. Speaking about his now-wife, the actor said Katy Louise Saunders is someone who inspires him to be a good person and has supported him by being on his side. As she has lived her life passionately, he wishes to beautifully take the path ahead. Song Joong Ki called her kind-herated, wise and an amazing person that he has come to respect her. Who is Katy Louise Saunders? Let’s have a look.