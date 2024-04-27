When Vince Carter Sent Mavericks to NBA Playoffs With Buzzer-Beater 3-Pointer 10 Years Ago

Vince Carter had a wonderful 22-year long NBA career where he initially started off with the Toronto Raptors.

On this day, ten years ago today, the Dallas Mavericks were playing the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3.

Carter, a seasoned veteran in the NBA, showcased his enduring prowess and clutch performance as he single-handedly sent the Mavericks to a stunning victory in the NBA playoffs with a memorable buzzer-beater 3-pointer.

The iconic moment orchestrated in Game 3 of the first-round series against the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs. With only 1.7 seconds remaining on the clock, Carter received an inbound pass from Jose Calderon in the left corner.

Demonstrating his poise and skill under pressure, Carter executed a double-pump fake that expertly deceived defender Manu Ginobili before releasing the shot just in time. The stadium erupted in euphoria as the ball swished through the net, securing a 109-108 victory for the Mavericks and giving them a crucial series lead.

Vince Carter Recounted Criticism Despite Performing Well

Vince Carter's ascent to stardom in April 2000, highlighted by his performance in the Slam Dunk Contest and his crucial role in securing the Toronto Raptors' first-ever playoff appearance, positioned him as a prominent figure in the NBA.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Carter found himself facing criticism that often overshadowed his on-court prowess. Notably, his outstanding 51-point performance against the Phoenix Suns during the 1999-00 season was met with only a few critiques.

As per Basketball Network, Carter recounted the days and said,”I'm never worried about there being a time where I won't be able to be myself. But if that time does come, I think I can approach it when it happens.”

Taking a direct counter at the criticism drawn towards him, he said, “ I could score 50 or 60 points in a game, and someone is still going to have something bad to say, like, 'All he did was dunk the ball' or 'All he did was shoot. He didn't guard anybody.'"

However, the narrative shifted over the years, especially when Carter tied his career-best performance with the New Jersey Nets, driving home a win against the formidable Miami Heat led by Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

But his decision to orchestrate a departure from Toronto in 2004 and his subsequent demeanor resulted in a negative public image, particularly among Raptors fans, leading to an atmosphere of hostility whenever he revisited Toronto.

